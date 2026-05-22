The Rise of The Mandalorian and Grogu to the Box Office Summit

The upcoming theatrical release of The Mandalorian and Grogu this weekend could dethrone the recent box office hit, Michael, Sunday edition due to the popularity of the Netflix show. The Mandalorian, a futuristic action series, starring Pedro Pascal, is expected to take the box office crown, and Grogu is expected to make his big-screen debut in it.

After Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic, Michael , returned to the top of the box office charts last weekend, capitalizing on the sharp week-to-week decline of the action sequel Mortal Kombat II, its place at the summit of the domestic ranks is sure to be short-lived.

This is due to the hotly anticipated theatrical arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu this weekend, as Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter makes the jump from the small to the big screen. A certainty to take home the box office crown, The Mandalorian and Grogu is being considered the spiritual opening of this year's summer of cinema.

However, a summer of streaming is also ready to begin, with some of the best movie options available from the comfort of your own home. So, without further ado, here's a list of three movies you should stream this weekend on Netflix. For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix. Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix





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