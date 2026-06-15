The Rise of the Beta Mom

The new “beta mom” trend is a rejection of intensive, highly managed parenting in favor of a more relaxed approach. But is it really new, or just a return to normalcy?

The beta mom trend echoes past authoritative parenting, balancing support and independence. The “beta moms” are pushing back against a trend that started in the early 1990s favoring hyper-involved parenting, especially for mothers, stemming from a growing knowledge-based economy that made a lot of parentsthat their children would fall behind their peers if they didn’t have a competitive edge.

What we ended up with was a lot ofwho are overly involved in their children’s lives, especially in academic or achievement-related activities . A helicopter parent removes obstacles that their children face in order to encourage them to succeed. These parents are generally well-educated, well-resourced, and very well-intentioned—mostly just trying to protect their kids from trouble and provide them with opportunities.

But despite the good intentions of most over-involved parents, children of helicopter parents don’t necessarily perform well in school. In fact, helicopter parenting is associated withA Rejection of Invisible Labor in Favor of"Good Enough" Parenting The “beta mom” trend also seems to be a direct result of mothers being overwhelmed by the invisible labor involved in being a parent, and are rejecting the over-planning, over-scheduling, and over-of their children.

These parents are opting for less structured schedules, more independence for their children, and the idea that accepting the mess and imperfection of a less hands-on approach is “good enough” parenting. Back in the 1960s, Diana Baumrind from the University of California at Berkeley famously identified several distinct parenting styles.

The “authoritarian” parents she observed 60 years ago were a lot like the helicopter parents of today: They had very high standards for their children’s behavior and exerted a large amount of control, allowing children very little autonomy. In contrast, the “authoritative” parents were supportive, had reasonable expectations about their children’s behavior, but were less hands-on than the authoritarian parents.

And perhaps most importantly, authoritative parents were flexible—they got more relaxed about rules as their children matured, which resulted in children who could also flexibly deal with the challenges they faced . In fact, Baumrind found that children of authoritative parents were the most well-adjusted, and the most likely to be independent and well-socialized. Donald Winnicott coined the term “good enough mother” when he noticed that children benefit from watching parents make mistakes.

He argued that kids develop better coping skills when their parents are reliable and responsive to their needs, but not necessarily perfect. By denying children a model for making mistakes, parents deny them the ability to develop the flexibility tofrom those mistakes and bounce back from them . In fact, cognitive flexibility is one of the best predictors of academic achievement .

So although the idea of the “beta-mom” might not necessarily be new, it is definitely a step in the right direction—a step towards returning to reasonable parenting expectations. As a parent, I know very well that we all want to put our kids first, but that doesn’t mean completely abandoning our own needs, and it certainly doesn’t mean doing everything for our children.

Making mistakes in front of them isn’t a bad thing; it normalizes mistake-making and models how to recover from those mistakes. In the end, there is no perfect parenting, and sometimes being “good enough” is actually what’s best for our kids. Blair, C., & Raver, C. C. . Closing the achievement gap through modification of neurocognitive and neuroendocrine function: Results from a cluster randomized controlled trial of an innovative approach to the education of children in kindergarten.

PloS one, 9. LeMoyne, T., & Buchanan, T. . Does “hovering” matter? Helicopter parenting and its effect on well-being.

Sociological Spectrum, 31, 399-418. Odenweller, K. G., Booth-Butterfield, M., & Weber, K. . Investigating helicopter parenting, family environments, and relational outcomes for millennials. Communication Studies, 65, 407-425.

Ryan, K. M., Zimmer-Gembeck, M. J., Hawes, T., Kovacs, T., & Leahy, N. . Intrusive Parenting and Adolescent Internalizing and Externalizing Symptoms: Three-level Meta-analytic Reviews Considering Parenting Concepts and Methodology. Schiffrin, H. H., & Liss, M. . The effects of helicopter parenting on academic motivation.

Journal of Child and Family Studies, 26, 1472-1480. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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