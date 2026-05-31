The Rise of Skywalker Ages Well Amid Mixed Reception of The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars returns to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, but mixed reviews highlight scale issues. In contrast, The Rise of Skywalker's epic story and visuals hold up over time.

Star Wars has made a grand return to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, marking the franchise's first theatrical release after a prolonged absence.

Lucasfilm and Disney had shifted focus to streaming series in the intervening years, but now the galaxy far, far away is back in cinemas. However, the return has been met with mixed results. As of now, The Mandalorian and Grogu holds a 62% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with consistent criticisms focusing on the scale of the story.

Many reviewers argue that the film plays more like a few episodes of the television show stitched together rather than a true cinematic experience. This perception diminishes the event-like quality typically associated with Star Wars movies, leading to a sense that the story feels less consequential to the larger galaxy. The adventure remains centered on the titular characters, which keeps them front and center but limits the broader impact.

This criticism contrasts sharply with earlier films in the franchise, particularly the sequel trilogy, which were known for their galaxy-spanning stakes. The release of a new Star Wars movie has naturally reignited discussions about previous entries, especially the sequel trilogy, which concluded with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. That film, like The Mandalorian and Grogu, received a mixed reception, but it has aged surprisingly well over the past seven years.

While it remains more maligned than its predecessor, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker possesses qualities that become more appreciated over time. Its high-stakes story, stunning cinematography, and compelling characters-particularly Rey and Kylo Ren-stand out as enduring strengths. The film's scale was immense, centering on Emperor Palpatine's unexpected return and his threat to the galaxy. Palpatine amassed a Sith fleet of thousands of Star Destroyers, each equipped with planet-killing cannons, making every vessel as dangerous as the Death Star.

This introduced a third major faction alongside the Resistance and the First Order, expanding the conflict and raising the stakes beyond anything seen in the earlier sequels. The visual presentation of The Rise of Skywalker is another area where the film excels. Recent Disney+ series like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi faced criticism for their over-reliance on the Volume technology, resulting in a less cinematic look.

In contrast, The Rise of Skywalker boasts some of the best visuals in the entire Star Wars franchise. Director JJ Abrams captured the enormity of the Sith fleet with breathtaking shots of thousands of Star Destroyers hovering in the skies of Exegol, a planet defined by its blue-tinged darkness and flashing lightning. The film also features a diverse array of planets, each with a distinct aesthetic.

Takodana, a sandy world, evokes Tatooine but with richer colors and vibrancy, making it memorable. The Resistance base on Ajan Kloss, though using retooled footage from The Force Awakens, avoids feeling like a rehash by integrating seamlessly into the narrative. The planet's remote location and lush jungles provide a visually appealing refuge from the First Order's reach. These elements combine to create a film that, despite its narrative flaws, delivers a visually stunning and thematically weighty experience.

The Rise of Skywalker may not be universally beloved, but its contribution to the Star Wars saga as a visual and narrative spectacle remains significant. As fans debate the merits of the franchise's latest theatrical outing, The Mandalorian and Grogu, it becomes clear that the sequel trilogy, particularly its final chapter, holds a unique place in the galaxy's cinematic history.

The discussion around scale, stakes, and visual fidelity will likely continue as Star Wars evolves, but The Rise of Skywalker stands as a testament to the franchise's ability to create epic, galaxy-shaking stories that resonate long after the credits roll





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