The Rise of Professional Line-standers in a World Obsessed with Exclusivity

In major cities, standing in line has become a status symbol, with fans willing to wait hours for exclusive experiences and limited-edition products. This has fueled a growing trend of professional line-standers, individuals who are hired to wait in line for others. This article explores the world of professional line-standers, their experiences, and the motivations behind this unique gig economy trend.

After her job contract for the City of New York ended amid the pandemic, Tanya was left scrambling. The 55-year-old was juggling roles as an adjunct media professor, community activist, and writer in New York City, but still needed some extra cash. A friend introduced her to Taskrabbit, where she spent a few years earning money by running errands, working the odd event, and pet-sitting.

Then in January 2024, she came across a side hustle she'd never seen before: someone was offering their services to stand in line. It was something, she thought, she could also easily do.In major cities, standing in line has become all the rage, a 'scene' unto itself; hourslong lines are now the price of entry to secure restaurant reservations, concert tickets, brand merch, bagels, and more. Retail brands are leaning into the luxury of the real-life experience, offering more exclusive events and you-had-to-be-there sample sales that bring out hundreds of fans. When the Hailey Bieber-backed beauty brand Rhode did pop-ups in New York and London in the fall, for instance, people waited in the cold for seven hours just to snag a single tube of lip balm.In order to beat the queues, professional line-standers have become a growing part of the gig economy. While the cash-rich, time-poor have been sending their assistants ahead to get early access for years, more people are joining them in outsourcing their time. Bookings for professional standing line services on Taskrabbit experienced an 18% increase in the US in November and December compared to the previous year, the company found, earning those willing to wait an average of $27 an hour. For people with more money than time, it's an easy way to save a few precious hours. For those who wait, it's not a bad deal.The process to become a line sitter is simple: Tanya, who asked that we just use her first name to protect her privacy, will get a notification saying someone is interested in hiring her to stand in line. After reviewing the details and making sure it is something she can do, she will contact the client and ask for specifics.Certain restaurants like the pizzeria Lucali in Brooklyn — which saw a 30% increase in bookings the month after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made an appearance — only take in-person reservations, leading to long wait times.'You need to know how many people they have in their party and what time they would like to go,' Tanya says. The first people in line for a popular spot typically show up a couple of hours before a host comes out to take reservations. When it's Tanya's turn at the front she will tell the host the client's preferred timings for later that evening. 'I also always ask for alternative times because you never know where you're going to get until you're up there,' she adds. The client then comes back at the reserved time to claim their table.Tanya quickly learned that different lines have different protocols. Waiting for Broadway tickets or an art gallery is not the same as waiting in line at a popular restaurant. For 'the really sought-after places like Lucali and Don Angie' she says, she's started charging a two-hour minimum for clients to have a shot at a reservation. If clients don't want to fork out for the extra hours to guarantee a front-of-line spot, Tanya can't make any promises.One time a client insisted that Tanya start waiting for a reservation at Lucali at 3 p.m., an hour before reservations are taken. She didn't end up getting the reservation. 'They were disappointed,' Tanya said, adding that they 'hesitated to pay.' But she has never been stiffed for failing to get a spot.'Some places the process is very predictable,' she tells me. 'In other places, you have no idea whether you're going to get a spot or not.'Tanya charges $20 an hour. Clients will generally book a day or two in advance, but sometimes she will activate same-day tasks and take on last-minute requests. She normally makes herself available on Friday nights and weekends, averaging about three-line-standing bookings a week and earning between $60 and $200. 'It's definitely one of my most consistent task categories,' Tanya says. 'It's relatively easy, but then it's not. You do have to have patience and you do have to come prepared.'Her longest line to date was for tickets to Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway. 'It was a limited engagement and it was closing,' she tells me. 'People were really going crazy trying to get these tickets.' It was January 2024 and one of the coldest days of the year. The client had paid for her to stand in line from 6 a.m. until the box office opened at noon. Other people didn't start showing up until 9:30. 'I was freezing, it was brutal. It tested everything I had,' she says. Despite wearing two coats, two hats, a scarf, and two pairs of gloves, 'I couldn't even feel my hands or my face,' she says.To make the wait slightly less gruelling Tanya brought a stool to sit on to and a hot drink to sip o





