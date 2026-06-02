The rise of posh frozen food: From speed and convenience to high-end treats

Supermarkets are revamping their frozen food offerings with high-end options, but some classic favourites have been discontinued. The Daily Mail reveals the freezer favourites that are no longer available.

Frozen food has come a long way since the days of speedy meals and convenient snacks. Gone are the days when a frozen dinner or dessert meant you were compromising your health or sacrificing quality.

Supermarkets like M&S and Waitrose are now offering high-end frozen options, with products such as £4.50 Collection Toscano Olive Oil Ice Cream and £7 Only 3 Ingredients Meatballs. In light of its investment in frozen foods, M&S will increase freezer space across its stores by over 25 per cent to support the expansion of its new frozen offerings.

Meanwhile, Waitrose customers can get their hands on Canadian Whole Cooked Lobster in the frozen aisle for £12.50 or £5.50 True Tide Frozen White Clams. The new, posher ranges available in stores today are worlds away from what the frozen aisle once was, when budget-friendly, brightly advertised convenience foods reigned supreme. The Daily Mail reveals the freezer favourites that are no longer available - as supermarkets revamp their offerings.

Sara Lee Gateau was a common treat in the 1970s and 80s, but the Sara Lee Black Forest Cake with Fresh Cream vanished from shelves in the early 2000s. The retro pudding was made of decadent layers of chocolate sponge cake with whipped cream and cherries. Despite being unavailable, statistics show the nation still craves a similar dessert, as sales of Waitrose's chocolate sponge, cherry and whipped cream version boomed in 2024, with a 134 per cent sales uptick.

At the same time, Marks & Spencer also noticed a similar trend with its £15 luxury version, while Morrisons said it had been the fastest-growing dessert of the year. The soaring popularity may have been started by social media users reminiscing about the classic, long-discontinued Sara Lee frozen Black Forest gateau. Walls Calippo Shots, a frozen dessert made of flavoured iced balls in a shaker-style container, were a summer favourite for countless people around the UK.

No doubt upsetting fans, however, the frozen sweet treat was discontinued in 2020. That same year, Parliament was forced to respond to calls to reinstate the famous Calippo Shots, but it was ultimately rejected because it failed to meet the petition standards. Bernard Matthews Turkey Twizzlers were singled out by Jamie Oliver in his campaign to improve school dinners. Last year, Turkey Twizzlers were discontinued for a second time - decades after Jamie Oliver's battle to have them banned.

The lunchtime favourite was launched in 1997 but quietly disappeared from supermarkets with no warning or announcement. They were previously axed in 2005 after Jamie Oliver's healthy-eating 'Feed Me Better' campaign to ban them in schools. The corkscrew-shaped turkey sausage creations were singled out by the TV chef in his campaign to improve school dinners, and shamed for containing just 34 per cent meat.

Shortly after the series was broadcast, sparking huge national conversations about whether school dinners were helping to fuel the child obesity crisis, Turkey Twizzlers were banned from school menus due to their poor nutritional value. The move sparked outrage among schoolchildren across the country, who, even 20 years later, still declare that Jamie will 'never be forgiven' for it.

Turkey Twizzlers comprised of just 34 per cent turkey meat, whilst the rest of the ingredients included pork fat, rusk, multiple preservatives, and a coating that had 21 ingredients alone. Original Findus Crispy Pancakes reached supermarket aisles in the early 1970s - but were discontinued in 2016. They debuted in the UK in the early 1970s, and Original Findus Crispy Pancakes quickly became a household staple before being discontinued in 2016.

In their heyday, the product came packed with fillings including cheese, minced beef, and ham. The brand became popular with shoppers seeking frozen meals in the UK in 1958, but suffered a serious blow during the 2013 horsemeat scandal when Findus frozen lasagna was found to contain horsemeat instead of beef. Young's subsequently pulled the product from the market





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Frozen Food M&S Waitrose Sara Lee Gateau Walls Calippo Shots Bernard Matthews Turkey Twizzlers Original Findus Crispy Pancakes

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