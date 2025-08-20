The Rise of MAGA Among Young Americans: A Shift in Political Landscape

This article explores the growing influence of MAGA ideology among young Americans, a trend that challenges traditional political norms. Highlighting the role of figures like Donald Trump and Brilyn Hollyhand, it analyzes the factors contributing to this shift, including distrust in institutions, economic anxieties, and a yearning for change.

Brilyn Hollyhand's journey to becoming chair of the Republican National Committee's Youth Advisory Council began in a Tuscaloosa, Alabama living room at the tender age of 10. It was 2016, and Hollyhand's parents were engrossed in watching the presidential debate. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton remarked, 'It's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,' to which Trump retorted, 'because you'd be in jail.

' Hollyhand, whose household wasn't particularly political before that moment, was profoundly affected by Trump's comment. He recalled thinking, 'Wow, where'd this come from?' Trump's remark generated significant negative press, but for Hollyhand, it ignited a spark of fascination. Not long after, he launched a political newsletter aimed at seven family members, which has since grown to boast over 400,000 subscribers.Hollyhand's burgeoning political engagement caught the eye of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who, recognizing his potential, appointed him, at the age of 16, to chair the newly formed youth council. Notably, the 2024 election saw 47 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 back Trump's third presidential bid, representing an 11-point swing from 2020, according to the Associated Press. This outcome challenged the prevailing notion that Americans tend to vote left in their youth and gradually shift towards the right as they age. In 2024, Trump came within four points of winning the youth vote, while Democrat Kamala Harris narrowly missed winning the over-65s vote by a similar margin. Newsweek engaged in conversations with young people at Georgia Institute of Technology, The Ohio State University, and Tuscaloosa, uncovering a widespread distrust in institutions shaping the opinions of Generation Z. Republicans successfully capitalized on this sentiment. Describing the impact of Trump's quip on his own political awakening, Hollyhand highlighted Trump's straightforward communication style and his willingness to engage in confrontations. He asserted, 'It was time for this populist revival. I think we were past due for someone like him.' After the George W. Bush presidency, the GOP, according to Hollyhand, had become akin to 'an old Southern church congregation.' Neoconservative policies espoused by presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney failed to attract new members, and Republicans had neglected to invest in their 'youth group.' However, with Trump, this began to change. Hollyhand proclaimed Trump 'the ultimate influencer,' arguing that Trump leveraged his platform on Twitter to amass immense power, transforming from a TV personality to a president. While some perceived him as a leader willing to speak candidly about issues that resonated with them, injecting a dose of showmanship into American politics, tapping into a burgeoning distrust of American institutions, this rally also faced pushback from GOP institutionalists. Democrats and traditional Republicans, like McCain, sought to rein in Trump's first-term ambitions, and cultural institutions, from Hollywood to universities, made it clear that his behavior transgressed their values. For young Americans, it was fashionable to reject Trumpism. This stance shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hollyhand's generation encountered a Democratic Party striving to contain the pandemic through mask mandates, school closures, and social distancing measures. It became trendy to rebel against the establishment and embrace the alternative: MAGA and Trump





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MAGA Donald Trump Gen Z Republican Party Youth Politics Political Polarization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House Uses Anti-MAGA Celebs to Tout Trump’s 200 DaysA range of anti-MAGA stars found their words repurposed for a MAGA hype reel.

Read more »

As energy costs rise, staying cool a growing challenge for low-income AmericansPresident Trump's budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year would eliminate the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which serves more than six million Americans.

Read more »

Fewer Americans Are Drinking Alcohol as Health Concerns RiseFewer U.S. adults say they drink alcohol, and more now believe that even moderate drinking can harm their health, a new Gallup poll finds.

Read more »

Why many Americans are rethinking alcohol, according to a new Gallup pollAs concerns about health impacts rise, fewer Americans are reporting that they drink.

Read more »

Revolve’s Q2 Sales Rise 9% as Customer Counts and Average Spend Both RiseRevolve (RVLV) Q2 2025 net earnings were dragged down by some tax changes, but the e-commerce company kept its sales momentum.

Read more »

Mike Johnson Is Desperate for You to Stop Asking About EpsteinSpare a thought for the MAGA lackey: he’s got an impossible task.

Read more »