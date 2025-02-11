The Rise of Intentional Communities: Finding Connection and Affordable Housing

Phil Levin's company, Live Near Friends, helps people find real estate that fosters community living, driven by a belief that close-knit support networks are key to happiness and affordability.

Phil Levin got an idea for his next business venture when he and his wife, Kristen Berman, decided to move out of their San Francisco group home. They wanted more space for their kids but didn't want to leave the friends with whom they shared their lives. Suspecting others felt the same, they founded a compound in Oakland, California, named Radish. Radish is home to about 20 adults and several babies who live in a variety of houses and apartments on a one-third-acre lot.

They share an outdoor space, hot tub, trailer for guests, and a few communal indoor spaces. The friends watch each other's kids, cook together, and just hang out. This personal experiment inspired Levin to start a company called Live Near Friends, which helps clients who want to live closer to family and friends find suitable real estate. This could include a duplex or a lot that can house multiple small homes. Levin is convinced that having a support network within a five-minute walk is the key to a happy life. It might also be the key to more affordable housing. States and cities nationwide have legalized so-called 'missing middle housing,' which includes duplexes, townhomes, small apartment buildings, backyard tiny homes, and converted garages, creating a business opportunity for entrepreneurs like Levin. These diverse housing types offer cheaper options and more housing diversity — and they're more conducive to communal living than the detached single-family homes on large lots that dominate the American urban landscape. This can help urban dwellers stay in their neighborhoods rather than being priced out of the city to isolating suburban subdivisions. \Levin says he wants to show developers and city planners that there's growing demand for more community-oriented, medium-density housing. He compares his business model to Airbnb, which has aggregated and juiced the demand for short-term rentals and reshaped housing markets around the world. 'We want the people that build real estate and actually determine the physical form of our built environments' to think of housing and neighborhoods 'as a web of social connection, rather than just a bunch of isolated, atomic housing units,' he said. A family in Fremont, California, is taking advantage of the new state laws to keep their multigenerational household together. Anjan, a Silicon Valley software engineer, wanted his parents as close as possible, so he and his wife are building a second home on the same lot their single-family house sits on so his parents can live steps from their two grandchildren. Having his parents so close 'makes a huge difference in the quality of life,' said Anjan, who asked to go by just his first name to protect his privacy. 'It really does help having the person close by or live right next to you.' Catherine Woodiwiss is evidence of that demand. The 38-year-old design researcher spent her 20s and early 30s living in a series of group houses with fellow creatives and do-gooders in Washington, DC. When she moved to Austin for graduate school, she built her new community around another shared house. It was more affordable to live with housemates, but it was also fun and supportive, she found. She built some of her closest relationships with her housemates and collaborated on projects like activist trainings and music nights. 'I made friends with people I never would have found or made friends with otherwise,' she said. But that came to an abrupt end in 2023 when Woodiwiss' Austin group house disbanded. She wanted to stay in her neighborhood, but there were few affordable options outside of an apartment designed for one. For the first time, Woodiwiss moved into her own place — a smaller apartment in a large building. There are perks of living alone that she's since grown to appreciate, chiefly the time, energy, and 'headspace' she's reclaimed. But 18 months in, she still doesn't know the names of anyone in her building, as she said her new neighbors keep to themselves and the building lacks spaces that could foster casual social interactions. Recently, Woodiwiss visited friends who live at Radish. The community offers the kind of casual, but structured connection she craves. 'I'm both really happy with where I am and can feel that there is a level of commitment and a level of intentional community or intentional collective living that I still really long for,' she said





