The Rise of Hand Care: Why More People Are Treating Their Hands Like Their Face

The focus on skincare is no longer limited to the face. More people are paying attention to their hands, leading to a surge in in-office treatments for hands. Dermatologists are seeing patients in their 30s and 40s seeking solutions for sun spots, discoloration, and skin laxity. This article explores the reasons behind this trend and the various treatments available to address hand aging.

My preoccupation with my hands began a few months ago, following an eczema flare-up on my knuckles. The itchy, scaly rash was most likely caused by excessive hand-washing and insufficient moisturizing afterward—I'm a parent to a toddler, which means constant diaper-changing and germ avoidance. After leaving my dermatologist's office with a much-needed prescription for hydrocortisone, I started to realize that my hand-care routine was practically nonexistent.

Other than the obvious—a quality hand cream and applying sunscreen to my hands daily—I wanted to know what else one could do to care for the skin on their hands. It turns out, there's quite a lot—if you're willing to go to the dermatologist for more than just a steroid cream. 'More patients are becoming aware of the aging process on their hands,' says Morgan Rabach, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. 'In the past, hand care often took a backseat to facial skin care, but now many people are more concerned with how their hands reflect their age, especially as they become more invested in overall aesthetics.' I can relate. A few weeks ago, while writing an article about skin care, I found myself distracted by my hands illuminated by my keyboard. Staring down at them and eyeing some of the more pronounced wrinkles on my fingers, I wondered if they looked, well, a bit older than the skin on my face. Experts say hand concerns, like sun spots, discoloration, and skin laxity, are most commonly voiced from patients in their 50s and 60s. But it's a topic that Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and Englewood, New Jersey, has been hearing about more frequently from patients in their 30s and 40s, even some 20-somethings. 'In general, attention to the hands is increasing in frequency as people realize they’ve spent a lot of time focusing on their face but neglected their neck and hands,' she notes. 'As they say, you can tell someone’s age just by looking at their hands.' She thinks that a growing interest in body care in general may be playing a role in this growing attention to hand care. And it’s meant that more patients are seeking out the kinds of in-office treatments they’d normally do for their face—lasers, peels, even injectables—for their hands. In her San Diego practice, Sabrina Fabi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, says she’s definitely doing more in-office treatments on hands now than she was 10 years ago. She sees it as a natural progression for patients who have already tried various treatments on their face, neck, and chest: 'I think it’s just an evolution of being on an aesthetic journey and having already treated other parts of the face and body for years.' Ahead, experts share all the ways that patients are extending their filler and laser routines to their hands, in order to target concerns like wrinkles, discoloration, loss of volume, and more. When a patient comes in asking what they can do for their hands, they’re usually looking to treat sun spots, says Dr. Garshick. 'People often forget to apply sunscreen to their hands,' she explains, so the discoloration is typically caused by 'cumulative UV exposure over the years.' In-office laser treatments are dermatologists’ go-tos for targeting sun spots on the hands. Margarita Lolis, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Hackensack, New Jersey, believes picosecond lasers are the most effective option for erasing areas of discoloration. They deliver energy in short pulses, within the pico-second range (or the equivalent of one trillionth of a second), and can selectively target pigment like melanin or tattoo ink. 'The laser essentially breaks down the pigment into small particles the size of sand, which are eliminated by the body,' she explains. 'It’s fast—it requires a few treatments depending on the degree of discoloration, and can fully remove sun spots.' The Q-switched laser functions similarly to picosecond lasers, targeting melanin using a specific wavelength of light. Dr. Garshick uses both to treat individual and well-defined brown spots. When a patient has more diffuse discoloration or wants to treat both sun spots and redness caused by sun damage, doctors might reach for Intense Impulsed Light (IPL). After an IPL treatment, some patients may experience some redness and temporary darkening or scabbing of brown spots, but overall Dr. Garshick says it has relatively little downtime. A more intensive, but very effective choice, fractional CO2 lasers reduce both pigmentation and fine lines by resurfacing the skin, adds Dr. Rabach. 'These treatments are particularly effective because they can address both the surface pigmentation and deeper layers of the skin, improving both tone and texture,' she explains. Fractional CO2 lasers are ablative lasers, which create injury to the skin in order to stimulate the production of new collagen and address fine lines, wrinkles, crepiness, and discoloration





