The Rise of Food-Inspired Furniture: A Kitsch Craze Sweeps the Nation

Discover the surprising trend of food-inspired furniture that has captivated collectors across the United States. From whimsical strawberry stools to giant burger tables, these unique pieces are bringing a touch of playful kitsch to homes nationwide. Explore the stories of passionate enthusiasts like Jonny Carmack and Birdie Wood who have embraced this unconventional style, and delve into the reasons behind its growing popularity.

Jonny Carmack, a social-media content creator and collector of food-inspired stools, first developed an affection for a large ceramic strawberry. This sparked a buying spree, leading him to acquire a collection of doughnuts, cakes, and other dessert-themed stools. His fascination started in a Connecticut store where he stumbled upon the strawberry table, priced at $59.99.

He was captivated by its whimsy and repurposed his office to create a garden-like ambiance, complete with moss and turf, to complement the strawberry centerpiece. Carmack is part of a growing community of enthusiasts in the United States who scour discount retailers like HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls for culinary-inspired furniture. They actively share their finds and buying tips on social media, showcasing the trend's viral popularity. Carmack, who owns approximately 30 food stools, including a stack of doughnuts and a pink gummy bear, diligently frequents HomeGoods stores daily in search of new additions to his collection. Another enthusiast, Birdie Wood, discovered her love for food stools accidentally while online shopping in 2021. A hamburger stool caught her eye, sparking an obsession that led her to furnish her entire three-bedroom home on Long Island, New York, using the burger as inspiration. Her home features a vibrant array of oversized objects, including a thread spool table, a giant wristwatch, and ten other food stools, such as a wedge of cheese. Wood, a woodworker by trade, has now started crafting her own food-inspired furniture, creating unique pieces she can't find in stores. Her creations include a butter stick table and a Spam can replica. Both Carmack and Wood share the belief that the appeal of quirky food stools stems from a generational desire to reject minimalist aesthetics





