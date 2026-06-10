The Rise of Cash: Top 10 Destinations Where ATMs Are a Costly Necessity

The world is going digital, but cash is still king in many top travel destinations. In smaller, rural areas, cafés, shops and markets may only accept local currency. By using cash, travellers can stick to their budget, have a reliable form of backup, and avoid unexpected fees. However, relying on ATM withdrawals can be costly due to hidden fees, poor exchange rates and 'trick' prompts. In this article, we reveal 10 destinations that still rely on cash - and how much an ATM withdrawal there will really cost you.

The world is going digital, but cash is still king in many top travel destinations - and it pays to arrive with local currency in hand.

In smaller, rural areas, cafés, shops and markets may only accept local currency - for example, across Morocco around 90 per cent of purchases are made using cash. By using cash, travellers can stick to their budget, have a reliable form of backup, and avoid unexpected fees when settling souvenir purchases, restaurant bills or taxi fares.

For those who do arrive at their destination unprepared, a hasty trip to the ATM can cost hundreds of pounds due to hidden fees, poor exchange rates and 'trick' prompts to make you pay more. One of the biggest culprits is Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), where the ATM offers to handle the conversion into your home currency, often applying a terrible exchange rate.

Laura Evans-Fisk, head of digital & engagement at Eurochange, said: 'Wherever you're travelling, it's a good rule of thumb to take slightly more cash than you expect to need, as relying on ATM withdrawals will eat into your holiday budget.

'This is because overseas ATM providers will often charge for using their machine and offer unfavourable exchange rates, on top of the foreign transaction and withdrawal fees typically charged by UK banks for each transaction. This can put you several pounds out of pocket each time you use an ATM.

' With nearly 30 per cent of travellers still relying on card for international purchases, we reveal 10 destinations that still rely on cash - and how much an ATM withdrawal there will really cost you. Albania In Albania, visitors using ATMs to withdraw cash could be charged as much as £7.20 Albania is generally a cash-reliant nation, especially in smaller, rural areas outside major cities.

While credit and debit cards are accepted at hotels, restaurants and shops across Tirana, Durrës, and Vlorë, the local currency, Albanian lek (ALL), is required for smaller transactions, taxis and some cafés. Contactless payments aren't so common in Albania, with the limit set to 2,000 ALL (£18), after which a pin needs to be entered for purchases.

The country has around 40 ATMs per 100,000 people, so getting out cash on a whim won't be difficult to do - however, many visitors have reported broken machines or hesitancy from vendors who may be hesitant to use 'point of sale' (POS) terminals. In addition, visitors may typically be charged as much as 800 ALL (£7.21) per withdrawal, so it's wise to come prepared prior to arrival.

Laura said: 'Albania is primarily a cash economy, with card payments not always accepted outside of urban centres.

'Here, it can get particularly pricey to rely on ATMs, as not only can you expect local ATM fees (typically ranging from ~£4 to £7 per transaction), unfavourable exchange rates and bank charges, but as of 2026 there are new limits on how much you can take out at once. 'And the more often you withdraw, the more your budget gets chipped away at.

' Algeria Algeria has just 12 ATMs per 100,000 people - which only dispense local currency at the official exchange rate For those visiting Algeria, carrying local currency is essential for most transactions, especially with banks being few and far between here. According to travel guide publishers Fodors, the North African country has just 12 ATMs and 5.3 commercial bank branches per 100,000 people.

While ATMs are available in major hubs like Algiers and Oran, international cards may not be accepted, and there are regular reports of machines running out of cash. ATMs also only dispense Algerian dinars (DZD) at the official exchange rate, which is significantly lower - around 30 per cent less value - than the black market rate.

Cash withdrawals in Algeria typically come with a flat fee of up to £3 per transaction, though local ATM owners can charge up to £5. Cambodia Cambodia boasts plenty of ATMs, though it can cost up to £6.60 to withdraw cash at any one time In Cambodia, credit and debit cards are virtually unused by locals, meaning it's wise to carry local currency for purchases in shops, cafés, markets and for transport.

There are plenty of ATMs available in tourist-heavy cities like Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, all of which dispense US dollars (USD) and Khmer riel (KHR). Despite being highly accessible, ATMs are considered expensive due to high fees - between around £3 to £6.60 per withdrawal. As well as cash, it may be helpful to take a prepaid credit or debit card abroad, such as Caxton, Revolut or Wise Travel Money cards.

Laura said: 'Cash remains king in South and Southeast Asia, claiming a 67 per cent share of POS transaction value across the APAC region in 2024.

'Cambodia and Vietnam's are often the steepest at around £3-£7 per withdrawal, followed by the Philippines at £3-£5 - all before possible percentage-based charges from your home bank and poor exchange rates





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