The Rise of 'Bigorexia': Muscle Dysmorphia and the Pressure to Be Buff

This article explores the growing issue of muscle dysmorphia, or 'Bigorexia,' a body dysmorphic disorder characterized by an obsession with muscle size. It delves into the factors contributing to this condition, including social media pressures, unrealistic body ideals, and psychological vulnerabilities. The article emphasizes the importance of awareness, early intervention, and parental support in addressing this often overlooked mental health concern.

Parents today are generally aware of mental health conditions that relate to body image, including common disorders like anorexia. But experts warn a lesser-known issue is on the rise, particularly among boys: muscle dysmorphia . Also known as ' Bigorexia ,' it's a psychological condition and type of body dysmorphic disorder which involves a distorted self-image that focuses specifically on muscle size and physical appearance.

With bigorexia, the afflicted person is obsessed with becoming more muscular and preoccupied with the idea that their body isn't brawny enough ― even if they actually have the physique of a bodybuilder, explains a clinical psychologist at Eating Recovery Center, Baltimore. 'This belief and subsequent preoccupation can lead to unhealthy behaviors, including obsessive exercise, and may lead to changing one's eating to be as lean as possible.' Although muscle dysmorphia can affect anyone, it's more common in males, and research suggests the disorder is on the rise. A study indicated that 22% of adolescent boys engaged in 'muscularity-oriented disordered eating behaviors' in an attempt to bulk up or gain weight and found that supplements, dietary changes and even steroid use were common among young adult males. While there's more awareness around eating disorders, muscle dysmorphia can be overlooked for several reasons ― one reason being that it can lead to behaviors often encouraged in the weight room, Gooding said. Lack of awareness of the disorder may lead to the disorder being missed in someone who is struggling, as this is one of the less well-known disorders. Those who struggle may hesitate to reach out for help due to shame, secrecy or the normalization of the behaviors in the community. There are many potential causes and influences, including biological, psychological and sociocultural factors that can contribute to the development of this disorder, Becker said. A family history of mental health conditions, especially disorders related to body image or anxiety, may increase the chance of developing bigorexia. Likewise, people with low self-esteem, perfectionism or obsessive-compulsive tendencies are more vulnerable to developing this disorder. Bodybuilders and other people who lift weights are at a higher risk than the general population, Nagata said. Competitive athletes are more at risk than noncompetitive athletes. Athletes who lift weights to change the appearance of their bodies are at higher risk than those who focused on improving performance. The experts who spoke to HuffPost agreed that one of the biggest factors contributing to the rise of bigorexia is the proliferation of social media. 'Not only are young people consuming body ideals from the media, but they feel pressure to produce content and display their own bodies on social media,' Nagata said. Men’s bodies are on display more than ever on social media, especially through influencer accounts. Constant comparisons to these idealized bodies may lead to body dissatisfaction and bigorexia. The overemphasis on an idealized physical appearance in media and advertising is particularly harmful for younger boys, who might not fully appreciate that influencers and celebrities actually make their livelihood off images of their bodies. 'TikTokers and other social media influencers are making millions of dollars by getting likes and followers, which they then invest in professional trainers, full-time chefs, and other experts to curate and maintain their image,' said to emphasize that the images they see are not representative of reality. 'Most 15-year-old kids' do not think about these facts when they see images of Jackman looking ripped and instead might develop dissatisfaction with their own bodies, he explained. And that’s not even taking into consideration the misleading role of filters, angles, poses, makeup and editing in those images. 'Influencers may take thousands of images and pick the best one, with the best lighting or enhancements, to curate the ideal version of themselves,' Trunzo added. 'None of it is real. In short, we are constantly exposed to unrealistic, idealized and glamorized versions of the human body at a rate that we have never experienced before. In the hands of an impressionable young person, this is a very dangerous dynamic and recipe for psychological disaster.' Comment sections also expose posters and viewers to harsh critiques about people’s bodies, which can fuel more insecurity and low self-esteem. 'For those struggling with muscle dysmorphia, seeing pictures and messaging on social media may cause a person to have harmful thoughts about the need to change their body,' Gooding said. 'They may start to train more in the gym and worry about losing body fat to enhance their muscular bodies. Soon this training becomes excessive and obsessive.' There are many ways parents can help counteract the forces that fuel body image issues and psychological disorders like bigorexia





