The Rise of Artificial Intelligence Investment in U.S. Economy

The news text discusses the growth of business investment in information processing equipment and software, including AI, and its impact on various industries such as Caterpillar, Vertiv, Eaton, and Cummins. It analyzes the implications of the AI boom on U.S. economy, consumer prices, and labor force growth, and suggests that the Fed should lean into the supply-side boom rather than try to suppress it.

The news text discusses a boom in business investment in information processing equipment and software due to rising demand for artificial intelligence. Various industries, including Caterpillar, Vertiv, Eaton, and Cummins, are tapping into the AI boom.

The import of AI equipment contributes to a global production cycle that benefits the U.S. economy. The rise in foreign supply also helps power a global production cycle that loops back into U.S. corporate earnings and equity values, supporting household wealth and state tax receipts. U.S. production of computer and peripheral equipment is also rising, with manufacturing utilization at an 83.9 percent level in April.

The boom is causing pressure on producer prices, but it has not been reflected in consumer prices. Unemployment is low, and labor force growth is minimal, which suggests that the boom may not create inflationary pressure.

However, the Fed should watch out for an overreaction to the boom and may need to exercise caution when communicating the impact of the boom on the economy. The boom is primarily a supply-side boom rather than a consumer demand-led boom. The growth of domestic production capacity could alleviate concerns about the impact of the boom





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Business Investment Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence Investment Boom Supply-Side Boom Fed Response To AI Boom

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