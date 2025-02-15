The Rise of API Attacks: Are Organizations Prepared?

Cybersecurity experts warn of a surge in attacks targeting application programming interfaces (APIs), the essential building blocks of modern software. While APIs facilitate digital transformation and inter-application communication, their growing prevalence has expanded the attack surface, making them prime targets for cybercriminals. The average cost to remediate API incidents is substantial, and organizations are struggling to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape.

Organizations are experiencing a surge in cybersecurity attacks targeting application programming interfaces (APIs), the essential mechanisms enabling software components to communicate and exchange data. While APIs are fundamental to modern software development , fueling digital transformation and inter-application communication, their growing prominence has unfortunately expanded the attack surface, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

A recent survey of over 1,200 IT and cybersecurity leaders across the U.S., U.K., and Germany revealed a concerning trend: 84% of respondents reported that their organizations had been victimized by API attacks. Adding to the alarm, the research indicates that visibility into API risks, which could expose vulnerabilities exploited by attackers, is declining. The average cost to address API incident remediation in the U.S. alone was a staggering $591,400, reaching an even higher average of $832,800 in sectors like financial services.The exponential growth of intelligent, AI-powered applications further amplifies the API attack landscape, introducing new and sophisticated threats. Josh Koenig, Chief Strategy Officer at managed hosting provider Pantheon, highlights the multifaceted ways threat actors can exploit API vulnerabilities, ranging from gaining deeper system access through side channels to simply leveraging API keys for unauthorized service access. He underscores the increasing prevalence of API vulnerabilities and predicts their continued rise in the coming years. Koenig also points to a significant API vulnerability stemming from the difficulty of managing the total API surface area. He draws parallels to the challenges organizations face in tracking their web portfolios, stating that the proliferation of APIs can easily lead to a loss of oversight.Another major risk lies in the potential for accidental credential leakage, a common occurrence when developers hard-code API credentials into code. This practice significantly increases the vulnerability of credentials to accidental disclosure, allowing threat actors with a valid API key to inflict rapid damage. Jim Mercer, Program Vice President at IDC, emphasizes the critical role APIs play in facilitating data exchange and functionality execution between applications and services, making their widespread usage an attractive target for malicious actors. He points to the sheer volume and diversity of APIs in use, coupled with the complexity of modern software ecosystems, as creating numerous entry points for exploitation. Mercer stresses the paramount importance of robust security measures for organizations increasingly reliant on APIs to ensure the safety of sensitive data and the integrity of their digital infrastructure. He highlights the need for accurate API inventories with context-based threat details and continuous monitoring to detect unexpected changes in the API landscape, thereby preempting the emergence of vulnerable or shadow APIs.Visibility, he argues, is key to securing APIs. This includes gaining full insight into both the APIs an organization runs and the services they integrate, covering their entire digital ecosystem. Koenig suggests that establishing a baseline of API behavior and comparing it against actual activity can uncover potential security vulnerabilities. He also recommends implementing an API gateway, akin to a web application firewall for websites, as a crucial security measure for any organization offering APIs as part of their service





