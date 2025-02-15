The Rise of AI-Generated Recipes on Facebook

AI-generated recipes are taking over Facebook, with pages churning out images of food that look eerily realistic. While some may enjoy the convenience and creativity, concerns arise about the authenticity and potential impact on culinary traditions.

AI-generated recipes are making their way onto Facebook , often shared from pages that churn out images of food with an eerie, almost synthetic quality. Unlike the more obviously fake AI-generated content, like the infamous 'Shrimp Jesus,' these recipes blend in because they resemble a popular online trend: gooey, cheese-pull style food photography.

While a picture of a crocheted tank top next to an elderly woman would raise eyebrows, a recipe for a healthy weeknight dinner doesn't seem out of place. I investigated a few Facebook pages suspected of posting AI-generated recipes with AI-generated images. My suspicion arose from telltale signs in the images, such as disappearing fork tines, oddly shaped fingers, or distorted edges. To my surprise, people were actually cooking these AI-generated recipes and, in some cases, enjoying the results. I decided to participate in this culinary experiment and prepared one of the salmon dishes, which I'll call 'SalmonGPT.'I focused on Lora Chef, a Facebook page with over 150,000 followers, showcasing a trend of similar recipe pages with distinct AI characteristics spreading across the platform. The page features an attractive brunette woman as its profile picture and links to a website offering an email recipe newsletter signup. However, attempts to contact Lora Chef through their phone number proved unsuccessful, and emails to their provided address initially received a response but were met with silence afterward. Facebook direct messages also went unanswered. According to the page's 'about' section, the managers are based in Morocco and Turkey.While AI-generated images are theoretically supposed to be labeled on Meta platforms, this is a complex task, and let's face it, AI chicken parmesan isn't going to trigger a major societal crisis. Meta pointed to this policy but declined further comment. Lora Chef has been posting a new recipe on Facebook approximately once an hour, resulting in hundreds, perhaps thousands, of recipes. The images share a consistent aesthetic, particularly the almost universal presence of beige sauce oozing over the food, typically from a spoon, fork, chopsticks, or some utensil only AI could conceive. The sauce appears remarkably similar across dishes, despite being labeled as garlic sauce, white sauce, cream sauce, garlic aioli dipping sauce, etc., in their titles. Even desserts feature this same-looking sauce.The dishes appear reasonably appetizing, and many have comments from real people expressing positive reactions like 'yummy!' or stating their intention to try them. Users frequently tag friends in comments, possibly suggesting the recipe to their spouses for dinner. A food writer in Omaha, Nebraska, commented that AI recipes tap into existing trends. 'I can see the interest people have in the recipes, which all feature trendy ingredients like cottage cheese—or heavily feature protein—and all with very bright, appealing photos,' said Sarah Baker Hansen, who runs a food website and writes for the nonprofit Flatwater Free Press. 'It seems designed for clicks, shares, and comments.' However, she noted that distinguishing computer-generated posts from actual human-made recipes with human-taken photographs is relatively straightforward.Some users have shared their experiences with the recipes. Lizzy Mimzy commented that the sauce in a vegetables and tzatziki dip recipe tasted exactly like ranch. When I spoke with her, she revealed that she had prepared several dishes from the page without realizing it was AI-generated. 'I was wondering why the pictures looked like all similar colors and textures,' she said. Mimzy expressed that AI-generated content diminished the genuine effort and love people put into their food. Jacq Dolittle shared that her boyfriend had made the 'grilled chicken and broccoli bowl with creamy garlic sauce,' one of the page's most popular posts with over 2,600 comments and 25,000 shares. She told me it turned out slightly bland but still enjoyable. 'I have heard AI recipes are always a bit off, LOL,' she wrote.Other recipes seemed to have encountered issues. On a popular Parmesan-crusted chicken recipe, several comments pointed out the need to pan-fry the chicken instead of baking it to achieve the brown crust depicted in the image. One comment read: 'I didn't realize this was AI-generated until after I made it, and I'm disappointed in myself. The sauce isn't too bad aside from being watery, and the chicken itself tastes like nothing LOL.' This prompted me to test one of these recipes for myself.





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Recipes Facebook Food Trends Technology Ethics Content Creation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI-Generated Voicemails Fuel Rise in Realistic ScamsScammers are leveraging artificial intelligence to create realistic-sounding voicemails, leading to a surge in sophisticated scams that target individuals seeking loans or claiming tax forgiveness. The FBI warns that this new method could significantly increase losses to cybercrime.

Read more »

High-Rise Art: The Rise of Rope-Assisted GraffitiThis article delves into the burgeoning trend of rope-assisted graffiti in New York City, profiling two prominent practitioners, XSM and QZAR, and their daring nighttime escapades. It explores their motivations, techniques, and the growing community of artists who are pushing the boundaries of street art.

Read more »

UCSD Trump Tariff simulation: Wages would rise, but prices would rise higherAva Kershner is a Multimedia Journalist and Producer at ABC 10News.

Read more »

From DIY Jersey Hacks to NFL Fashion: Kristin Juszczyk's Rise and Rise of Off SeasonKristin Juszczyk's journey from repurposing jerseys into a thriving fashion brand, Off Season, exemplifies the power of persistence, creativity, and strategic collaboration.

Read more »

Woman scammed out of $855K by AI-generated Brad Pitt impersonatorA French woman named Anne was scammed out of €830,000 by individuals posing as Brad Pitt using AI-generated images and manipulation tactics. The scammers convinced Anne that she was in a relationship with the actor, claiming he needed money for cancer treatment and other fabricated reasons. Anne sent the money over a year and a half, ultimately losing her entire divorce settlement. The incident led to Anne's financial ruin and multiple suicide attempts.

Read more »

This video of LA fires is mostly AI-generatedOne video widely shared on social media claimed to show the Southern California wildfires that broke out Jan. 7 and have

Read more »