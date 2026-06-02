The Rings of Power Season 4: How the Fall of Númenor Could Bring Eru Ilúvatar to the Screen

Speculation suggests The Rings of Power season 4 will adapt the fall of Númenor, potentially requiring the on-screen depiction of the supreme being Eru Ilúvatar, a figure who rarely intervenes directly in Tolkien's world. This article explores the narrative implications and historical context of such a divine appearance.

As anticipation builds for the third season of Amazon Prime Video 's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, speculation intensifies about the direction of a potential fourth season.

With production on season 3 set for a November 11, 2026 premiere, the show's narrative is expected to leap several years forward, revealing Sauron's full identity as the Dark Lord to Middle-earth. The third season will likely dramatize the War of the Elves and Sauron, focusing on his relentless quest to forge the One Ring, a tool designed to subjugate the Elves and dominate the world.

While the series takes liberties with Tolkien's canon-in the original legendarium, Sauron had already completed the One Ring before this war erupted-the show's timeline suggests the catastrophic conflict will conclude with Sauron's defeat and capture by the mighty Númenóreans. This pivotal historical event sets the stage for what many believe will be the central arc of a fourth season: the seduction and eventual downfall of the island kingdom of Númenor itself.

Sauron, humiliated but not broken, would turn his malice inward, poisoning the minds of the Númenóreans. He would exploit their growing dread of mortality, turning their reverence for the Valar and the One God, Eru Ilúvatar, into disdain and rebellion. This narrative would directly explain the absence of the once-great Númenóreans in the events of The Lord of the Rings, centuries later.

Should the series pursue this profound tragedy, the climax of season four could necessitate the on-screen depiction of a being of ultimate power: Eru Ilúvatar, the supreme creator of Tolkien's cosmos. Eru is a figure of such transcendent majesty that direct intervention in the world's affairs is described as vanishingly rare, reserved for moments of absolute cosmic consequence. The destruction of the proud, rebellious navy of Númenor-a cataclysm that mirrors the Atlantis myth-is precisely such an event.

In Tolkien's account, as the Númenórean armada reaches the Undying Lands, Eru bends the world, reshapes the seas, and drowns the entire island kingdom, simultaneously destroying Sauron's physical form and casting his spirit back into the shadows of Mordor. This divine retribution would be a stunning, visually spectacular conclusion for a television season, forcing the adaptation to visually interpret the indescribable. The series may not even be the first Tolkien adaptation to imply Eru's hand.

In the novel of The Return of the King, after Frodo fails at the Cracks of Doom, it is Gollum's own frenzy that causes him to fall with the Ring into the fire. However, Tolkien wrote in a letter that "another power" took the Ring at that instant, a statement widely interpreted by scholars as a reference to Eru's subtle will ensuring the Quest's completion.

Peter Jackson's films depicted this as a simple accident, but The Rings of Power could choose to make the divine intervention more explicit, or allow viewers to imagine it as an unseen force guiding events. The prospect of visually portraying a creator deity, even in a suggestive manner, represents one of the most ambitious and doctrinally challenging possibilities in the entire Tolkien canon.

It raises questions about how Prime Video balances theological concepts with epic storytelling, and whether it will show Eru directly, use a more metaphorical representation, or simply have characters speak of his judgment. The fall of Númenor is not merely a backdrop for later stories; it is the foundational sin that reshapes the world, making the removal of the Undying Lands from the mortal plane a permanent reality.

Bringing this to life would connect the series' present-day intrigue to the deepest history of Arda, promising a narrative of hubris, deceit, and apocalyptic reckoning that could redefine the scope of fantasy television





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