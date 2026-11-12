The Rings of Power Season 3 Sets Rotten Tomatoes Record Amid Storytelling Criticisms

The Rings of Power season 3 establishes an unfortunate Rotten Tomatoes record, drawing criticism for uneven pacing, unnecessary family drama in Khazad-dûm, and persistent comparisons to Peter Jackson's films.

Ambitious fantasy series The Rings of Power is facing intense scrutiny as season 3 continues a pattern of divisive storytelling decisions despite its high production values. The prime video original series, which brings J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-earth to television, has consistently delivered awe-inspiring spectacle with an enormous budget and an expansive cast. However, the narrative choices made in the latest installment have further alienated audiences and critics alike. As the show navigates storylines surrounding the rise of Sauron, it has established an unfortunate Rotten Tomatoes record that highlights the show's ongoing creative struggles.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Critical Reception

Prime Video The Rings of Power has achieved a middling Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 80% in season 3, a result that reflects deep-seated criticisms following its premiere. This record-setting score underscores the tension between the series' technical achievements and its narrative execution. While the visual effects and world-building remain impressive, the storytelling fails to match the scale of its production design. The show has struggled to win over audiences from the beginning, and this new metric suggests that higher stakes have not translated into stronger engagement or critical praise.

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Unnecessary Drama in Khazad-dûm Storyline

The kingdom of Khazad-dûm in season 3 introduces significant but arguably unnecessary family drama that detracts from more consequential events in Middle-earth. The marriage of Durin IV and Disa has historically served as a grounding emotional force amidst political conflicts and supernatural threats. However, the narrative complications involving Durin's estranged brother, Thrain, create a power struggle within the kingdom that threatens the stability of Durin and Disa's union. Thrain's complicated romantic history with Disa introduces a familiar love-triangle dynamic that feels out of place given the serious political landscape.

This shift away from emotional authenticity sacrifices the compelling nature of Durin and Disa's relationship. The dwarves already face the dangerous influence of the Rings and the uncertain future of their kingdom. Introducing marital tension at this juncture appears to be a narrative misstep that does not build upon the characters' established strengths. The focus on interpersonal conflict overshadows the larger stakes of the dwarf kingdom's survival and political maneuvering.

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Uneven Pacing and Narrative Momentum

Pacing remains one of the most persistent criticisms for The Rings of Power, a problem that season 3 has failed to fully resolve despite increased action. The series frequently struggles to balance character-driven storytelling with the larger conflicts unfolding throughout Middle-earth. While season 3 attempts to address this by bringing Sauron's growing influence to the forefront and delivering more battles, the results are mixed. Exciting sequences create a greater sense of urgency, yet they are regularly interrupted by slower developments involving various kingdoms.

Political maneuvering in Númenor particularly slows the narrative momentum, preventing the show from maintaining consistent tension. Although the action sequences are more ambitious than in previous seasons, spectacle alone cannot fix fundamental pacing issues. With so many characters requiring attention, the show occasionally feels like two different programs competing for the audience's focus. This disjointed flow undermines the impact of the high-stakes confrontations that the production clearly aimed to deliver.

Comparisons to Peter Jackson's Adaptations

The Rings of Power continues to struggle under the shadow of Peter Jackson's acclaimed Lord of the Rings trilogy, a comparison that becomes more unavoidable as the plot progresses. Season 3's movement toward recognizable elements of Tolkien's mythology, including the introduction of familiar characters and the development of Sauron, invites direct comparison to Jackson's films. While Jackson successfully balanced enormous battles with deeply personal character journeys, The Rings of Power has been less consistent in achieving that balance.

The prequel series often feels more concerned with establishing connections to existing lore than creating something distinct. This determination to explain the origins of familiar locations, objects, and characters can make the storytelling feel forced. The series faces the difficult task of honoring the source material while forging its own identity. Until it resolves this tension, The Rings of Power will likely remain defined by its inability to escape the high expectations set by previous adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's work.