The Rings of Power season 3 details how Sauron selects and transforms nine men into Nazgûl, focusing on specific characters from Harad, Lossoth, and Khamûl.

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has commenced its narrative focus on revealing the identities of the nine servants of Sauron. For decades, the origins of these creatures remained a standing mystery in J.R.R. Tolkien's original lore, as they had long forgotten their human pasts by the time of Frodo's adventures. The streaming series Prime Video has now begun to unravel this mystery by showing the specific men who receive the Nine Rings and their initial transformation into beings known as Nazgnagôl.

Sauron's Selection Process for the Nine Rings

Sauron distributes the Rings through a brutal contest of violence rather than simple appointment. He offers a Ring to groups of men and forces them to fight to the death until only one survivor remains. The individual who demonstrates the most cruel and vicious determination earns the honor of claiming the gift. This process ensures that only the most ruthless and ambitious men are selected to become Sauron's primary instruments of power in Middle-earth.

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As of the sixth episode of the current season, Sauron has successfully distributed four of his Rings. The recipients are described as kings and lords of men, although the series interprets this title broadly. A recipient does not need to have ruled prior to receiving the Ring; instead, they become rulers immediately upon claiming Sauron's gift. This method allows the Dark Lord to place his servants across various regions of the map, creating a widespread network of influence.

Identifying the Nazgûl from Harad and Lossoth

One of the newly identified figures is a man from the kingdom of Harad, a large region located south of Mordor. This area is notably marked by its harbor city of Umbar and other significant urban centers. Historically, Harad has been associated with the Corsairs of Umbar who formed Sauron's Black Fleet. The Lord of Harad may have been a king or lord before receiving his Ring, though his selection occurred during the five-year narrative gap between seasons two and three, leaving his exact pre-Ring status uncertain.

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Tolkien canon suggests that Harad became home to Black Númenóreans who rejected the Valar. It is possible that the Lord of Harad is a Númenórean himself, although this seems unlikely in the current series timeline. Pharazon's loyalists are only just beginning to establish colonies in Middle-earth, making a direct Númenórean lineage for this character less probable at this stage of the story. This figure represents Sauron's expanding influence into the southern lands.

Another key figure is a man of the Lossoth, whom Galadriel identifies during a battle confrontation in the season. The Lossoth inhabit the icy Blue Mountains, which rise between the regions of Eriador and Beleriand. Unlike the Haradrim, these people do not have a strong history of loyalty to Sauron. They are loosely modeled on the Inuit and are adapted to the fierce cold of their mountainous home. They live in tightly knit villages rather than large cities or kingdoms.

Khamûl the Easterling and the Transformation Process

Khamûl the Easterling is the most prominent figure revealed in the season, as he is the only Nazgûl specifically named by Tolkien. His character receives special attention in the series because he is the first individual shown actually putting on a Ring. This scene finally puts the initial transformation of the Nazgûl on screen, showcasing Sauron's version of the process. Khamûl and his people were previously cursed by a Dark Wizard, resulting in painful, bloody boils covering his skin from head to toe.

While these men are not yet full Ringwraiths, they maintain a sliver of autonomy as Nazgnagôl, or Ring servants. The series suggests they will likely remain in this intermediate state for years before their tragic transformation into the wraith-like creatures known in later ages. The physical form and souls of the Nine are eventually tethered to the Unseen World by Sauron's Rings, causing them to forget what it ever meant to be human.

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Strategic Implications for the War of the Elves

Sauron's strategy involves placing Nazgûl across the map to dominate the realms he aims to overtake. The appointment of a Lord of the Lossoth is particularly significant given the geographic location of the Blue Mountains. This territory provides valuable access to the realms dominated by the Elves, which are primary targets for the Dark Lord. The Lossoth's peaceful nature makes them unexpected targets, yet their strategic location makes them vulnerable to Sauron's manipulation.

The identity of the most infamous of these servants, the Witch-King of Angmar, remains undisclosed for now. This character is the figure whom Éowyn defeated in the Battle of Pelennor Fields in The Return of the King. It is generally believed that he was a Númenórean, and his true identity reveal is expected to come in due time. For now, Sauron has successfully chosen men from various reaches of Middle-earth, setting the stage for future conflicts.