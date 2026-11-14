The Rings of Power Season 3 Reaches No. 1 on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios' The Rings of Power season three has climbed to the top of Prime Video after its first four episodes arrived, drawing fans back to Middle Earth.

The Rings of Power, Amazon MGM Studios' epic extension of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle Earth story, has released the first four episodes of its third season on Prime Video. The series has quickly reached the number one spot on the platform, as fans step back into a world of orcs, balrogs, and magical rings.

The show debuted on Prime Video in 2022 with its first season, the opening chapter of a proposed five-season plan. The production is expected to cost somewhere in the region of $1 billion once all five seasons are complete.

Also read The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 3 Theo's Dark Transformation

Season Three Brings the Balrog and Gandalf Storylines

Season three features one of the most fearsome and stunning creatures in the series, the Balrog. For the first time ever on screen, the Balrog will actually speak, voiced by Simon Pegg.

Meanwhile, Gandalf has found his identity and is on his own journey. That path plays out in parallel to the quest for power pursued by Sauron, the central antagonist of the story.

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Sauron and the Second Age Timeline Explained

The Rings of Power is set during the second age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events of the original books. Its timeline has been truncated a little, seemingly to allow the show to incorporate characters and moments that would otherwise not happen until much later.

Season one spent much of its time establishing this slightly altered version of Tolkien's world. Season two focused on the rising power of Sauron and his ability to manipulate those around him into doing his bidding.

During that second season, Sauron frequently crossed paths with the elf Galadriel. The show's own story is based on the appendices of Tolkien's most famous work, with some other pieces of Middle Earth mythology woven in.

Critics Praise Season Three Despite Fan Backlash

The series has continued to receive positive reviews from critics, with its Rotten Tomatoes score holding at 81%, in line with previous seasons. The audience score on the same platform sits at 68%.

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Some viewers have vocally expressed their objections on social media and through review-bombing of the series over the last several years. For the vast majority of viewers, however, the show has been a welcome addition to the franchise, bringing a truly cinematic series to television like never before.

Reviewers who set aside the expectation that every book adaptation should follow its source exactly have described this as the best and most focused season so far. Some regard it as one of the best and most polished fantasy series ever brought to television.

The series' return to the top of the Prime Video chart suggests that the number of viewers jumping back in and staying with the show far outweighs those with a negative opinion of it.