The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Premieres November 11, 2026

Prime Video confirmed The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres November 11, 2026, with an eight-episode run that closes on November 25, before December begins.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. This announcement provides fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth with a definitive date for the franchise's return after an absence of more than two years.

The premiere event will release four episodes simultaneously to kick off the season. Two additional episodes will follow on November 18, and the final two episodes arrive on November 25. This staggered release strategy ensures the entire eight-episode season concludes before December begins.

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Season 2 concluded with Halbrand discarded by Galadriel and Sauron fully returned to power. The Dark Lord was cast out without an army or ally, setting the stage for the intense conflicts that define the upcoming season. Viewers are now prepared to see how this fallen figure rebuilds his strength from the shadows.

Season 1 originally introduced Halbrand as a mysterious and charismatic character who joined Galadriel on her mission. His true identity remained hidden until the end of that first season. Afterward, Halbrand traveled to the elven city of Lindon, where he planted the idea of creating powerful rings with the elven leaders.

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In Season 3, all peoples of Middle-earth engage in a heroic struggle against Sauron and his army of Orcs. The narrative shows this conflict spreading across multiple regions simultaneously, raising the stakes for every faction involved. The tension is palpable as darkness looms over the land.

Sauron's terrifying Ring-servants, known as the Nazgnagôl, roam Middle-earth clad in black armor. Tensions rise sharply among the Elves who are desperately trying to hold the front lines against this advancing threat. Their resilience is tested daily as they face overwhelming odds.

In Khazad-dûm, familial ties among the Dwarves are strained under the pressure of war. Meanwhile, political factions push the island kingdom of Númenor to the brink of civil war. These internal divisions threaten to weaken their collective resistance against the rising evil.

In the eastern lands of Rhûn, Gandalf enlists his full powers of magic and persuasion. He fights tirelessly to turn the tide of impending darkness that threatens to engulf the region. His storyline offers a crucial counterpoint to the strain felt among the Elves, Dwarves, and the people of Númenor.

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The season moves toward its final episodes with high stakes and emotional weight. Every character faces critical decisions that will shape the future of Middle-earth. The convergence of these storylines promises a dramatic conclusion to the ongoing saga.

Prime Video continues to deliver epic fantasy content with this highly anticipated return. Fans can prepare for a gripping journey through the familiar yet evolving world of Tolkien's creation. The wait is finally over for those eager to witness the next chapter.