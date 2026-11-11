The Rings of Power Season 3 Premiere: Theo Becomes a Nazgûl

The Rings of Power season 3 premiere sees Theo become a Nazgûl under Sauron, while Marnûkh's defection stays in doubt amid the war in Middle-earth.

The Rings of Power season 3 opens with a four-hour premiere that wastes no time raising the stakes. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion at the end of season 2, and the war between Sauron and the Elves is in full swing. The last strongholds of Lindon and Rivendell are holding on, protected by the Three Rings, while the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm remain hidden underground.

The fourth and final hour of the season 3 premiere is where the storylines converge. Galadriel and Arondir break Celeborn, Galadriel's missing husband, out of an icy jail, only to be confronted by Sauron and an evil new assistant. That escape sequence also delivers the episode's biggest twist, centered on the young character Theo, played by Tyroe Muhafidin.

Also read The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Confirms Blue Wizard Identity

Sauron Turns Theo into a Ringwraith

Theo becomes a Nazgûl in The Rings of Power season 3, episode 4, and the prison escape reveals his transformation in full black armor. Speculation about Theo's potential as a Ringwraith has followed the character since his first appearance in the series, and this episode confirms that suspicion.

Ar-Pharazôn, the Númenórean dictator, helps make the transformation possible. His ruthless treatment of the mortals on Middle-earth's shores pushes the Southlanders toward such desperation that they would rather side with Sauron than endure another lashing from a Númenórean whip.

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Sauron also exploits a personal wound. Theo has resented not having a father, and his mother has offered little information about the man. Sauron uses necromancy to give Theo the answers he has always craved, and he claims Theo's birth father was murdered by his mother, a claim that is not necessarily true.

What appears genuinely true, judging from Sauron's surprised reaction, is that Theo descends from a line of nobles with magical abilities. That heritage seals the deal for Sauron, and Theo becomes the next Ringwraith.

Marnûkh Defection Remains Open to Doubt

Marnûkh's loyalty is the season's other major question. The series keeps viewers guessing until the end about whether the orc is truly defecting from Sauron or setting a trap to steal Galadriel's ring. Only the orc's death can put his betrayal of the Dark Lord beyond question.

Several factors pushed Marnûkh toward switching sides. Sauron had Adar killed, and heavy losses in battle against the Elves weighed on the orcs. The most important reason, however, appears in the opening scene, where Sauron tests a draft version of the One Ring on an orc soldier who promptly explodes into flames.

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The contrast between the two leaders is central to the story. Adar treated orcs as a race, while Sauron treats them as minions, and characters like Marnûkh simply want a quiet life. Unfortunately, Marnûkh's sacrifice amounts to very little.

Theo Could Lead Toward the Witch-king of Angmar

Theo's bloodline could point toward the Witch-king of Angmar, a figure who later battles Gandalf and the Fellowship in The Lord of the Rings. The revelation that Theo's family possesses special powers may be leading the story toward that conclusion, although the series has not confirmed it.

The season also explains why Theo keeps his face and free will. The Nazgûl are described as 'Nazgnagôl' in this season, meaning they have not fully succumbed to the darkness of the Unseen World. Theo offers to spare Arondir if the elf gives up Galadriel and Marnûkh, which suggests that his will is still active.

Viewers should watch whether Theo's humanity survives in later episodes. Gandalf's battle against the Dark Wizard of Rhûn in the east, Ar-Pharazôn's growing interest in Middle-earth, and the Faithful's rebellion in Númenor all continue to press on the same conflict, and Theo's path will shape how that war unfolds.