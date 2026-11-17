The Rings of Power Season 3 premiere features a terrifying Nazgnagol encounter that directly mirrors the iconic Black Riders sequence from Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring.

Amazon Prime Video released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 3, titled The Secret Fire, on November 16, 2026. The episode delivers a high-stakes confrontation that directly mirrors the tense forest chase scene from Peter Jackson's 2001 film The Fellowship of the Ring. Viewers witnessed Galadriel, Arondir, and Marnûkh face the Nazgnagôl in a sequence that highlights a critical narrative divergence from the finalized movie lore.

The three heroes journey toward the fortress of Gundabad in the North while facing severe danger from these early-stage Black Riders. The Nazgnagôl serve as a terrifying evolutionary precursor to the fully corrupted Nazgûl, possessing sharp tracking abilities that nearly lead to the trio's capture. This specific encounter emphasizes their predatory nature while simultaneously revealing their lingering susceptibility to external stimuli.

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Galadriel detects the approaching threat through her own ring of power, just as Frodo senses danger through the One Ring in the film. The characters hide among the forest vegetation, creating a parallel where Arondir almost reveals their location and is silenced by Galadriel. This action directly mirrors how Samwise Gamgee stops Frodo in the original movie to prevent discovery.

The escape sequences rely on identical distraction tactics to allow the heroes to sneak away from the pursuers. Galadriel invokes a swarm of yellow butterflies to distract the Riders, while Merry throws a decoy bag to lead the movie's Nazgûl away in the Shire. This specific visual choice underscores a key difference in the enemies' behavior during this timeline.

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Unlike the movie sequence where only one Nazgûl gets close, this scene features two Black Riders that are easily swayed by the swarm. This distinction proves that the Nazgnagôl are still able to recognize beauty, a trait that the fully corrupted riders have completely lost. The scene demonstrates that the Nazgnagôl have not yet been fully consumed by the will of the One Ring.

Curiously, neither the Amazon series scene nor the Jackson movie sequence originates from J.R.R. Tolkien's original source material. The concept of the characters huddling under a tree root first appeared in Ralph Bakshi's animated film adaptation from the 1970s. Peter Jackson refined this concept for his cinematic trilogy to create a chilling atmosphere using his horror film background.

Jackson deliberately kept the monster hidden to raise tension by focusing on the burden of the Ring rather than the Nazgûl themselves. The Rings of Power pays homage to this directorial choice by replicating the suspense and horror elements that made the original scene iconic. This narrative callback serves as both a visual tribute and a character study of the evolving antagonists.

The introduction of the Nazgnagôl stands as one of Season 3's most compelling elements for fans of the lore. These beings already display the fearsome powers of their future selves while retaining vulnerabilities that will never exist again. The scene marks a high point for the tragic fellowship of Galadriel, Arondir, and Marnûkh.

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The episode approaches this moment with the same tension-building techniques used in the Fellowship of the Ring. It provides proper introduction to these Black Riders and shows mannerisms they will carry into their later existence. The shift to using butterflies instead of other distractions highlights their current state of being.

While the broader plot faces criticism for cuts, the character dynamics remain strong and emotionally resonant for the audience. The deaths of two members of this specific company later in the season will make this scene even more significant. It stands as the finest hour for this brief fellowship before their ultimate fate is sealed.