Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power season 3 deliberately parallels key plot points from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, from Galadriel's journey to Barrow-downs references.

Amazon Prime Video's fantasy series The Rings of Power season 3 is establishing profound narrative connections to J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The streaming platform's prequel series moves beyond simple historical context by integrating specific structural elements from the original central adventure. This deliberate alignment suggests that the current season is actively recreating the spirit of Frodo's journey thousands of years prior.

The series opens significant narrative echoes early in its third season through the departure of Galadriel from Rivendell. After strategizing with Elrond, Galadriel informs Arondir that their survival depends on fellowship rather than military force. This moment serves as an overt reference to the Fellowship of the Ring, establishing a core thematic pillar for the season's progression.

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The dynamic between the elf companions and their captive guide further reinforces these connections. Galadriel and Arondir are accompanied by Marnukh, an orc serving Sauron. While Arondir distrusts the creature, Galadriel seeks redemption for Marnukh, mirroring the complex relationship between Frodo, Sam, and Gollum. The duo is also rescued by a Great Eagle at Mount Gundabad, directly reflecting the rescue of Frodo and Sam from Mount Doom by the same avian species.

Prime Video includes narrative beats that even Peter Jackson's film adaptations omitted from the silver screen. The Stranger, identified as Gandalf, encounters Tom Bombadil in Rhun while Galadriel's group faces the Barrow-wights at the Barrow-downs. In the original novels, Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin encounter the same spectral guardians and are saved by Bombadil, a sequence that provides a rich literary nod for astute viewers.

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Other character arcs also draw direct lines to the source material. Marnukh undergoes torture by Sauron, a fate that Gollum faces centuries later in the timeline. The Elves send an unanswered call for aid to Numenor, paralleling the desperate pleas of Gondor and Rohan in the later age. Furthermore, Gandalf engages in a duel with a Dark Wizard that closely mirrors his eventual confrontation with Saruman in the trilogy's climax.

The Rings of Power showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne utilize Tolkien's extensive appendices to ground the series in the broader history of Middle-earth. These appendices detail events from ages prior to The Return of the King, providing a canvas for the writers to explore themes of redemption, alliance, and resistance. The series maintains the central adventure's spirit by ensuring that modern audiences recognize the foundational moments of the original saga.

This approach is not without precedent, as season 2 also featured meaningful parallels to Tolkien's work. However, the third season integrates these elements more densely, creating a narrative tapestry that rewards close reading of the original texts. By weaving in unadapted sequences like the Barrow-downs, the series enriches the canon for both newcomers and longtime fans of the franchise.

The duplication of these key moments is too significant to be coincidental, indicating a deliberate effort to poeticize the formula established in the central trilogy. While previous seasons made similar efforts, the inclusion of unadapted sequences like the encounter with Tom Bombadil marks a new level of fidelity to the source material. This strategy ensures that the prequel feels less like a detached history and more like a direct precursor to the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

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Viewers familiar with the original novels will appreciate the intricate weaving of these older texts into the modern streaming series. The inclusion of characters like Tom Bombadil and locations like the Barrow-downs adds depth to the world-building that was previously reserved for literary footnotes. This rich integration allows the show to stand on its own while honoring the legacy of Tolkien's Middle-earth.

The strategic storytelling employed by the production team demonstrates a commitment to historical accuracy within the fictional framework. By referencing the appendices of The Return of the King, the writers have created a bridge between the ages of the elves and the age of men. This connection reinforces the cyclical nature of evil and resistance that defines Tolkien's legendarium.

As the season progresses, the parallels between the characters of the past and those of the future become increasingly apparent. The journey of Galadriel and her companions serves as a microcosm for the larger struggle against Sauron. Their choices and sacrifices echo those made by the members of the Fellowship in the subsequent age, creating a cohesive narrative arc across thousands of years of fictional history.