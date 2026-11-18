Ar-Pharazôn proposes marriage to Míriel in The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 5 to unite Númenor, but Tolkien lore confirms this union leads directly to the island kingdom's destruction by the Great Wave.

Ar-Pharazôn delivers a harrowing marriage proposal to Míriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 5. The Prime Video series uses this pivotal moment to pivot toward J.R.R. Tolkien's deeper mythology regarding the fall of Númenor. This development marks a significant escalation in the conflict between the King's Men and the Faithful.

The Marriage Proposal and Civil War Context

Ar-Pharazôn proposes marriage to Míriel to unite the split factions of Númenór under a single crown. This strategic move aims to stop the bloodshed raging between the King's Men and the underground sect known as the Faithful. Míriel accepts the proposal to prevent complete civil war from destroying the island kingdom. She hopes the union will allow the Faithful to practice their religion in peace without the threat of death.

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Elendil opposes this marriage, believing the union is ill-fated for the people of Númenor. His concern is validated by the source material, where the marriage is destined to end in disaster. The decision reflects a desperate attempt to preserve stability in a kingdom already divided by ideological warfare.

Míriel's Motivations and Spiritual Signs

Míriel likely interprets her restored sight as a sign from the Valar that she is on the right path. She believes this marriage can prevent the vision of the Great Wave that she witnessed in Season 1. Her goals differ significantly from those of Ar-Pharazôn, who seeks total control over the kingdom. She may see the union as a way to keep the King's Men from having complete control of the island's culture.

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For casual fans, the revelation of this marriage comes as a shock. However, Tolkien lovers recognized the inevitability of this plot point early on. The author's legendarium confirms that Ar-Pharazôn eventually usurps Míriel's throne through this union. This historical precedent sets the stage for the tragic events that will unfold in later seasons.

Tolkien Lore and the Seduction by Sauron

In the original texts, Ar-Pharazôn forces marriage on Míriel or she agrees due to infatuation with him. Either way, her cousin usurps her throne and later sails to Middle-earth to wage war against Sauron. The Elves intend for Ar-Pharazôn to do this, but it proves to be a trap orchestrated by the Dark Lord. The Númenóreans take Sauron prisoner and bring him back to Númenor.

Sauron uses this opportunity to seduce Ar-Pharazôn into his service. The hearts of Men are soon turned to the worship of Melkor, also known as Morgoth. This spiritual corruption leads Númenor into the further depths of evil. The series appears to be following this exact trajectory toward the island realm's destruction.

The Inevitable Destruction of Númenor

Sauron's seduction of Ar-Pharazôn leads him to sail to Valinor to ensure that Númenor would never fall. The result is the exact opposite of his intentions. Eru Ilúvatar sends the Great Wave to annihilate Ar-Pharazôn and his forces. This cataclysmic event destroys the entire island kingdom of Númenor.

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Míriel likely saw this disaster coming years ago through her spiritual visions. Her fear of the Great Wave is possibly why she is so willing to do everything to prevent it. Despite her efforts, the marriage serves as the catalyst for the kingdom's eventual demise. The series continues to throw curveballs at its audience while adhering to the tragic fate outlined in Tolkien's work.