An analysis of The Rings of Power Season 3 finale reveals key plot threads for Season 4, including Durin IV's exile, Gandalf's journey, and the looming threat of the Witch-king.

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has concluded on Prime Video with a finale that fundamentally shifts the trajectory of the entire saga. Showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay delivered an ending titled The Doom of Men that resolves immediate conflicts while deliberately opening new narrative doors for the fourth installment. Although the season ends with the apparent defeat of Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, the narrative suggests this victory is merely strategic rather than absolute.

Sauron chooses to surrender himself to King Ar-Pharazôn, played by Trystan Gravelle, relinquishing the title of King of Men and handing over his One Ring. This act is not a genuine defeat but a calculated maneuver designed to infiltrate Númenor from within. With Pallando, played by Ciarán Hinds, repenting and deserting his dark cause, Sauron lacks the military force to fight openly. He instead opts to seduce Pharazôn and his people away from the ways of the Faithful toward human sacrifice and a desperate yearning for immortality.

Also read The Rings of Power Season 3 Finale Divides Fans Over Sauron Surrender

A primary focus of the season finale is the internal conflict within the Dwarf realm of Khazad-dûm. Thráin, portrayed by Eddie Marsan, successfully wrestles control of the throne from his brother, King Durin IV, played by Owain Arthur. Thráin has secured the majority of the Dwarven Rings of Power, leaving Durin IV and his family exiled from their ancestral home within the mountain. This power struggle raises critical questions about how Durin IV will reclaim his throne in Season 4.

The fate of Durin's Ring, which escaped with the royal family, remains uncertain. Unlike the rings given to Men, which enslaved their wearers fully to Sauron, the Dwarven Rings primarily induced greed and isolationism among their holders. The series must now navigate how to handle Durin's part in this plotline, particularly if Season 4 employs another multi-year time jump. The show has little canonical material to draw from during the Second Age regarding the Dwarves, forcing the writers to invent plausible paths for redemption or retribution.

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Gandalf, interpreted by Daniel Weyman, continues his journey of redemption after guiding Pallando toward a path of righteousness. In the season finale, Gandalf declares to Tom Bombadil, portrayed by Rory Kinnear, that it is finally time for him to meet with the Elves. This development is significant because Gandalf is the eventual inheritor of Círdan's Elven ring, played by Ben Daniels, yet he has not formally connected with the Elven communities until this point in the series.

Establishing Gandalf's bond with Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, is a crucial next step for the narrative. The Grey Wizard, also known by the Elven name Mithrandir which means Grey Pilgrim in Sindarin, shares a long history with figures like Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo. While the series has largely stuck to the name Gandalf, a nod to his Elven designation would reinforce his deep ties to Middle-earth's immortal races. This meeting serves as a necessary bridge to the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The relationship between Galadriel and Celeborn, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, is another central element moving into Season 4. Before their separation centuries ago, the couple dreamed of establishing their own realm on Middle-earth, a place known as Lothlórien. The finale suggests that the pair can find happiness and purpose in building this new domain together, potentially resolving the romantic tension that previously defined their dynamic.

The establishment of Lothlórien has profound implications for the future genealogy of Middle-earth. The realm is essential for the birth of Celebrían, Galadriel and Celeborn's daughter, who is the mother of Arwen. Arwen will eventually become the Queen of Gondor and Arnor alongside her husband Aragorn. If Season 4 includes another significant time jump, it is entirely possible that Lothlórien will be fully established, allowing the narrative to shift focus away from the conflicts on Númenor.

Beyond the immediate political and personal conflicts, the season finale hints at a larger, more intelligent threat emerging in the shadows. The Witch-king of Angmar is introduced as a deadly force and one of the most strategic minds in Middle-earth lore. As Sauron's chief lieutenant, the leader of the Nazgûl drives the search for the One Ring during the Third Age. However, the identity of this figure remains unclear following recent events.

In The Doom of Men, Pallando claims one of the rings for Men and is deemed Witch-king by Sauron. Only, all this is undone when the former Blue Wizard is removed of his ring, resulting in his stand alongside Gandalf against Khamûl, played by Zubin Varla, one of the Nazgnagôl. With Pallando no longer considered the Witch-king, the question arises as to who might become the Lord of the Nazgûl. Theo, played by Tyroe Muhafidin, is a potential candidate, but the true identity remains a mystery.

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Elendil, played by Lloyd Owen, and Isildur, played by Maxim Baldry, are positioned to establish the kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor. Queen Míriel, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, sacrifices herself to save the Faithful by choosing to live her life as queen alongside her cousin, Ar-Pharazôn. This decision prompts Elendil to declare that Númenor itself is now lost, setting the stage for the eventual downfall of the island kingdom.

Tolkien's Appendix notes that Elendil and the Faithful do not leave Númenor until the island kingdom's downfall, with the author also noting that Sauron despised Elendil most of all Númenóreans. That historical context has not been set up quite yet, but it seems that it may be coming next season. The majority of Season 4 will likely focus on the Númenor plotline, with Sauron destroying the island from within.

Tom Bombadil has become an important player in the Prime Video series, often noting that he needs to get back to his wife, Goldberry. The only thing is, viewers have never seen Goldberry, but given how Tom Bombadil has become such an important player, it seems a bit strange that the show has never put a face to the name. Perhaps some of it has to do with Tom currently being settled in Rhûn rather than the Old Forest, something we hope will change going forward.

The creative team at Prime Video faces the challenge of adapting Tolkien's Second Age without the benefit of a single, continuous narrative source. While some plot points can be derived from Appendices in The Lord of the Rings, others require significant creative interpretation. The decision to keep Sauron's surrender as a temporary strategic act allows the writers to maintain tension without contradicting the eventual outcome of the War of the Ring.

Viewers must now wait for Season 4 to see how these diverse threads converge. The questions regarding Durin IV's return, Gandalf's integration with the Elves, and the establishment of Lothlórien will likely be addressed through a combination of canonical references and original storytelling. The success of the series will depend on how well these elements are woven together to satisfy both longtime fans of Tolkien's work and new audiences discovering Middle-earth for the first time.