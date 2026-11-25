The Rings of Power season 3 achieves its highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score yet by transforming Sauron from a blacksmith into the Necromancer, a move that has won over skeptics and deepened the show's lore.

The Rings of Power has finally secured widespread approval from viewers, with its third season achieving the highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score in the series' history. This critical shift in reception marks a significant turning point for the Amazon Prime Video fantasy drama, which initially struggled to find its footing during its debut. The show has consistently improved with each successive season, overcoming early criticism to deliver a narrative that resonates deeply with both loyal Tolkien fans and new audiences.

The journey to this point has not been without its challenges. The initial introduction of the Dark Lord as the character Halbrand was an unusual creative decision that sparked immediate intrigue but also polarized fans. Viewers accustomed to the Peter Jackson movie trilogy, where Sauron appears primarily as the Great Eye, were initially skeptical of this mystery-box approach. However, the producers have since adjusted their strategy, focusing on character development that feels organic to the source material rather than relying on confusing exposition.

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From Blacksmith to Dark Lord

Season two laid the essential groundwork for this reception by revealing Sauron's extraordinary talent as a blacksmith. This creative choice allowed the show to fill out his backstory in a way that felt natural, showcasing his desire to shape the world according to his own will. By paralleling his craftsmanship with his worldview, the series provided a nuanced character study that many viewers found compelling. This focus on his skills as a creator set the stage for the darker themes explored in the current season.

The third season builds upon this foundation by revealing the sinister magic that defines Sauron's ultimate role. The narrative now showcases his ability to corrupt and manipulate, moving beyond simple metallurgy to the dark arts. This evolution is central to the plot, as the character transitions from a master craftsman into a figure of profound darkness. The show effectively uses his background in creation to contrast with his new abilities in destruction and control.

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Necromancy and the Theo Narrative

A pivotal moment in this evolution is Sauron's shocking display of necromancy, which offers a glimpse into his potential as a powerful sorcerer. In a scene that has captivated audiences, he reveals the truth about the father of Theo, a young character who plays a significant role in the unfolding drama. Sauron appears to act as a messenger for Theo's deceased father, Fäldred, using this information to manipulate the younger man into pursuing one of the Rings of Power.

This interaction suggests that Sauron is not just creating physical objects but is also crafting the destinies of those around him. The scene implies a deep understanding of grief and loyalty, which he exploits for his own ends. Fans are now debating Theo's eventual identity, with many speculating that Sauron may be grooming him to become the Witch-king of Angmar. This theoretical connection highlights the far-reaching consequences of Sauron's manipulative tactics.

Foreshadowing the Third Age

The events of the third season foreshadow Sauron's future identity as the Necromancer of Dol Guldur. Although the series is set in the middle of the Second Age, the dark magic displayed here points toward the horrors of the Third Age. Dol Guldur has already made an appearance in the storyline, though it is not yet his established stronghold. This narrative choice suggests that the show is building toward a significant time jump or a conclusion before the Third Age begins.

The transition from the blacksmith phase to the necromancer phase marks a new chapter for the franchise. With two more seasons remaining, the series has the opportunity to explore this darker territory fully. The showrunners, John D. Payne and Patrick McKay, along with director J.A. Bayona, have crafted a narrative that honors the source material while expanding its scope. This evolution ensures that The Rings of Power remains a relevant and engaging entry in the high fantasy genre.

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The success of season three demonstrates that the show can balance epic scale with intimate character studies. By focusing on Sauron's internal motivations and external actions, the series has created a compelling villain that drives the plot forward. The highest Rotten Tomatoes score is a testament to this progress, indicating that the show has successfully won over its initial skeptics. As the series continues, viewers can expect further revelations about the forging of the rings and the rise of the Dark Lord.

Set against the backdrop of Middle-earth, The Rings of Power continues to expand the lore established in J.R.R. Tolkien's appendices. The show's ability to adapt these complex histories into a modern television format has been a major factor in its growing popularity. With Sauron's necromantic abilities now on full display, the stakes for the remaining seasons are higher than ever. The narrative is poised to deliver a finale that will impact the entire history of Middle-earth.