The Rings of Power Season 3 Debuts With 75% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Rings of Power season 3 debuts with a 75% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, a series low based on 16 critic reviews so far, while Prime Video reports strong viewership.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 has debuted with a 75% Tomatometer score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The Amazon Prime Video fantasy series, which is based on the Lord of the Rings franchise, has received its lowest critic score to date. The rating is based on 16 reviews as of the time of writing, and it may change as more reviews are added.

The new season arrives after a mixed but generally positive run of critical reception for the series. The show has been described as a massive streaming hit, and its audience response has been more divided than its critical response. The Rings of Power is rated TV-14 and is categorized as adventure, fantasy, action, and drama.

Also read Lord of the Rings Popularity Surges on Netflix as Rings of Power Season 3 Approaches

Season 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score Explained

The Rings of Power season 3 holds a 75% Tomatometer score, the lowest critic rating the series has received so far. The Tomatometer represents the percentage of professional critic reviews that are positive, so each new review can move the percentage up or down.

That score is currently based on only 16 reviews. A sample of this size is still early, and the aggregate could look quite different once more critics publish their assessments on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Earlier seasons had much higher critic scores. Season 1 earned a Certified Fresh 84% Tomatometer score, and season 2 earned an 85% score, making the drop for season 3 significant in comparison.

Critics and Audiences Diverge on the Series

Critics have generally praised The Rings of Power across its first two seasons, while audience scores have shown a much sharper split. Critical approval has remained strong, even as viewers have been more divided in their verdicts.

On the audience side, the Popcornmeter score was 38% for season 1 and 58% for season 2. That means the gap between critic and audience scores narrowed by 20 percentage points from season 1 to season 2, even though audience approval remained below critic approval in both seasons.

The series is overseen by showrunners John D. Payne and Patrick McKay, while J.A. Bayona and Sanaa Hamri are credited as directors. The writing credits also include J.R.R. Tolkien, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Stephany Folsom, and Nicholas Adams.

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Prime Video Viewership and What Comes Next

Despite the lower season 3 critic score, The Rings of Power has been a major streaming success for Prime Video, drawing more than 185 million viewers worldwide. The platform has described the series as its biggest television series premiere of all time.

The series also ranks among Prime Video's top 5 most-watched returning seasons, which indicates that its audience reach extends well beyond the critic consensus. For streaming subscribers, the gap between the critic and audience scores may influence how they weigh reviews when deciding what to watch.

The Rotten Tomatoes score for season 3 is still developing, and the aggregation will continue to change as additional reviews are published. Further updates on the season's reception and viewership are expected as more information becomes available.