Prime Video's The Rings of Power achieves an 84% Rotten Tomatoes score in Season 3, surpassing the initial Season 1 critical rating of The Wheel of Time by 3 points.

Prime Video's fantasy epic The Rings of Power has officially surpassed The Wheel of Time in critical standing for the first time following its third season. The fantasy drama achieved an 84 percent approval rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes , securing a victory over the Season 1 critical rating of The Wheel of Time , which stands at 81 percent . This milestone marks the first instance that the Tolkien prequel has outperformed Robert Jordan's adaptation in critical scores since its debut.

Breaking the Critical Rating Threshold

The third season of The Rings of Power earned its 84 percent score despite facing significant backlash from a segment of the fanbase. Viewers have criticized the show's creative decisions, particularly the implied romantic tension between the characters Sauron and Galadriel . Critics and dedicated fans have argued that these narrative choices shortchange the original characters and their established motivations within the source material.

Also read The Rings of Power Season 3 Míriel and Pharazôn Marriage Predicts Númenor's Fall

Despite the online controversy, the critical reception remained robust enough to secure the 84 percent rating. This achievement places the third installment of the Lord of the Rings prequel ahead of the initial season of its primary competitor. The shift in rankings highlights a changing dynamic in how audiences and critics evaluate massive budget fantasy adaptations in the current streaming era.

Comparing Budget Investments and Scope

The Rings of Power distinguishes itself from other high-budget productions like HBO's Harry Potter reboot rumors, Netflix 's The Witcher , and Disney 's Percy Jackson & the Olympians through its sheer financial scale. The prequel is projected to cost over $1 billion throughout its entire run, positioning it as the most expensive show ever made. This figure dwarfs the budgets of other notable series such as Arcane , House of the Dragon , and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms .

Advertisement

In contrast, The Wheel of Time operated on a relatively smaller scale. The fantasy adaptation of Robert Jordan's books featured a more contained narrative scope and a less sprawling timeline. While Prime Video invested heavily in both properties, the financial commitment for The Rings of Power was generational in magnitude, aiming to replicate J.R.R. Tolkien 's world with intricate detail across three seasons.

Long-Term Performance of Wheel of Time

While the current ratings favor the third season of the Lord of the Rings prequel, historical data for The Wheel of Time tells a different story. Later seasons of The Wheel of Time have demonstrated critical growth, with subsequent seasons earning 86 percent and 98 percent approval ratings respectively. These scores indicate that the Robert Jordan adaptation improved significantly over its run, ultimately achieving higher critical consensus than the initial or third seasons of its competitor.

The comparison between the two shows is often driven by their similar genres and release timelines. However, the structural differences remain stark. The Wheel of Time followed a simpler, more focused story arc, whereas The Rings of Power navigates a messier and more diffuse narrative. This complexity allows for greater divergence from the source material, which appeals to some critics but alienates others.

Assessing Overall Quality and Divergence

The critical success of The Rings of Power Season 3 does not necessarily confirm it as the superior series overall. Many analysts argue that The Wheel of Time remains the better show due to its fidelity to the original text and tighter storytelling. The Lord of the Rings prequel often prioritizes visual spectacle and broad world-building over narrative cohesion, leading to a longer and more unwieldy timeline.

Advertisement

As Prime Video continues to dominate the fantasy landscape, the rivalry between these two major franchises remains a key metric for success. While The Rings of Power has technically beaten the initial rating of The Wheel of Time , the latter's peak performance suggests it holds a higher place in critical regard. The streaming giant must balance massive financial investments with audience expectations to maintain its lead in the fantasy genre.