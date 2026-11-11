The Rings of Power Season 3 Hits 81% Audience Score, Besting Previous Installments

The Rings of Power season 3 scores 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, marking a significant audience rebound. Prime Video viewers highlight Charlie Vickers and improved storytelling in the epic fantasy series.

The Rings of Power season 3 has officially debuted with an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This result marks a substantial improvement over the previous two seasons and represents the first time the fantasy series has achieved a Fresh Popcornmeter rating. The positive reception comes as the show continues to draw massive global attention for Amazon Prime Video.

This achievement stands in stark contrast to earlier seasons that struggled to gain similar traction with the general public. Season one opened with a polarizing 38% Popcornmeter score, while season two saw only a moderate improvement to 58%. The current 81% score indicates a strong shift in viewer sentiment toward the new narrative direction and production choices.

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While the audience score has surged, the critic score sits at a Certified Fresh 78% based on 32 reviews. This critical rating is technically a record low for the franchise, following an 84% Tomatometer score for season one and an 85% score for season two. The discrepancy suggests that general viewers are more forgiving of or attracted to the current season changes than professional reviewers.

Many season three audience reviews specifically praise the performance of Charlie Vickers as the dark lord Sauron. Critics and fans alike have highlighted his sinister portrayal as a major strength of the new episodes. The decision to keep the villain's identity clear from the start has been well-received, moving away from the mystery surrounding Sauron's disguise in season one.

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Viewers have noted that the show performs better with Sauron's villainy at the forefront. The four-episode premiere has been widely celebrated for its pacing, cinematography, and visual effects. Costume design and the darker tone of the story are also frequently mentioned as key reasons for the improved audience reception.

Not all feedback is universally positive, as some audience members have raised concerns about the show's divergence from J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings. A segment of the fanbase remains critical of changes to established lore, arguing that these adjustments do not honor the source material adequately. These critiques often appear alongside praise for other aspects, indicating a divided but engaged viewer base.

Other common complaints include the length of fight sequences and certain scenes that some viewers feel drag on too long. Some audience reviews also describe the overall story as weaker compared to other entries in the fantasy genre. Despite these detractors, the majority of new viewers are finding the current season to be a significant upgrade.

The improved reception of season three bodes well for the future of the series on Prime Video. The show has a five-season plan in place, but seasons four and five have not yet been officially renewed. Given that the series boasts more than 185 million viewers worldwide, the business case for continuation remains strong.

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The Rings of Power season three story takes place during the War of the Elves against Sauron, five years after the events of season two. Sauron has conquered much of Middle-earth and seeks the secret to forging the One Ring. Characters such as Galadriel, Elrond, Gandalf, and Arondir are fighting to stop him, while civil war brews in Númenor.

New episodes are released on Wednesdays at 3am ET/12am PT. The strong viewership and positive audience scores suggest that Prime Video will likely greenlight season four. The series has proven itself as Prime Video's most-watched premiere of all time, solidifying its status as a flagship title.