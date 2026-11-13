The Rings of Power Season 3 Arondir Death Ismael Cruz Córdova Interview

Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova reveals the emotional toll of filming his character's death in The Rings of Power Season 3. Explore the details of Arondir's tragic end in Episode 4.

Ismael Cruz Córdova has opened up about the profound emotional weight of portraying Arondir's demise in the third season of Amazon's The Rings of Power. The actor recently discussed the difficult conversations with showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay regarding the character's ultimate fate. Córdova described receiving the news in March 2025, a moment that coincided with a deeply personal family crisis involving his father's cancer diagnosis. This convergence of professional goodbye and personal vulnerability shaped his approach to the role.

Córdova Receives News of Character Death

The actor recounted a Zoom meeting with the showrunners where they laid out the specific trajectory of Arondir's story arc for the final episodes. Córdova admitted to his mother beforehand that he suspected his character would either become a villain or be killed off. During the call, he maintained a composed exterior while internally grappling with the gravity of the news. The revelation that Arondir would die in Episode 4 left him feeling a complex mix of gratitude for the opportunity and sorrow for the impending end of his journey on screen.

Also read The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Arondir Death Impact on Theo

Emotional Impact on Set and Co-Star

Filming the scene where Arondir faces his end alongside co-star Tyroe Muhafidin proved challenging for both performers. Muhafidin expressed significant guilt over the storyline, worrying that audiences might blame his character, Theo, for the tragedy. Córdova actively worked to reassure his fellow actor, emphasizing that Theo was manipulated by external forces beyond his control. The actor noted that seeing Muhafidin's genuine distress helped ground the performance in shared humanity and mutual support during the shoot.

Analysis of Sauron's Influence on Plot

The narrative climax involves Theo being corrupted by one of the newly crafted rings of power. Under this dark influence, Theo is ordered by Sauron to kill Arondir, his former mentor and friend. Córdova stressed that the character of Arondir does not harbor hatred or guilt toward Theo. He explained that Sauron's influence is overwhelmingly powerful and cannot be minimized. The tragedy stems from external manipulation rather than any failure of loyalty or love between the two characters.

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Character Dynamics and Grief Themes

Arondir's storyline is deeply intertwined with the grief he shares with Theo over the loss of loved ones. Both characters have suffered significant personal losses, including the death of Bronwyn, who was Arondir's lover and Theo's mother. This shared sorrow creates a fragile bond that ultimately fractures under the pressure of Sauron's machinations. The show uses their relationship to explore how darkness exploits existing emotional wounds, turning former allies into victims of the dark lord's design.

Reflections on Career and Future Projects

Córdova revealed that he has been reluctant to watch his final episode since wrapping production on the season. The experience of saying goodbye to the role has triggered intense emotions that he has held onto for nearly two years. He mentioned taking breaks during press junkets because discussing the character's death remains emotionally taxing. Despite the difficulty, he expressed immense appreciation for the impact the show has had on his life and the opportunity to have portrayed such a significant role in modern fantasy television.