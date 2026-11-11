The Rings of Power Season 2 Recap: Key Twists, Characters and Events

Prime Video's The Rings of Power Season 2 follows the Stranger, Númenor's unrest, and Sauron's ring plans ahead of Season 3's five-year time jump.

Prime Video's The Rings of Power is one of streaming's most eventful fantasy series, exploring parts of Middle-earth that fans have not seen before through an action-packed account of the Second Age. With Season 3 set to pick up after a five-year time jump, a recap of the story is essential before the show returns. This article breaks down the biggest twists, major events, and key characters that set up what the series describes as its darkest installment yet.

Season 2 Storylines: The Stranger, Rhûn and the Stoors

The Rings of Power Season 2 opens with the mysterious wizard known as the Stranger, played by Daniel Weyman, traveling to Rhûn with his Harfoot companions Nori, played by Markella Kavenagh, and Poppy, played by Megan Richards. Their goal is to discover the truth about the Stranger's identity. The Dark Wizard, played by Ciarán Hinds, and his followers are in pursuit.

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The Stranger is forced to use his unpredictable magic during the chase, and that magic separates the trio. Nori and Poppy encounter the Stoors, another Hobbit-like group, but their leader Gundabale, played by Tanya Moodie, is not exactly friendly. Nori and Poppy later learn that their peoples share a history, since a caravan of Stoors once left in search of an idealized place to live and became the nomadic Harfoots.

While searching for his friends, the Stranger meets Tom Bombadil, played by Rory Kinnear, who becomes his eccentric mentor. Tom Bombadil predicts that the Stranger will have to stop both the Dark Wizard and Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers. When Tom Bombadil asks the Stranger to choose between his destiny and his friends, the Stranger chooses his friends and confronts the Dark Wizard, who destroys the Stoors' village during the conflict.

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In the aftermath, the Stranger finds the staff from his dreams, which shows that he passed the test by choosing friendship over power. The Stoors begin calling the Stranger 'Grand Elf', a name that eventually becomes Gandalf and reveals his identity.

Númenor Unrest and Pharazôn's Power Grab

Númenor is facing a crisis after the death of King Tar-Palantir, played by Ken Blackburn. Míriel, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, serves as Queen Regent, but Pharazôn, played by Trystan Gravelle, is plotting to replace her. Eärien, the daughter of Elendil, played by Lloyd Owen, is among Pharazôn's allies, and she is played by Ema Horvath.

During Míriel's coronation, Eärien reveals the existence of the palantír that Míriel has been consulting, and Pharazôn seizes power. Míriel believes Elendil's recent vision in the palantír hints at inevitable destruction, so she orders Elendil not to fight back. Pharazôn then targets the Faithful, and his son Kemen, played by Leon Wadham, kills Valandil, played by Alex Tarrant, in a temple and places the blame on Elendil.

Elendil is put on trial and is forced to face the Sea Worm. Míriel takes his place, and although her survival proves her innocence, Pharazôn accuses her of allying with Sauron and takes control of the throne. Míriel tells Elendil to leave without her and protect the sword Narsil, and Elendil flees the city, just as he had seen in the palantír.

Isildur, Arondir and the Fight for Pelargir

Isildur, played by Maxim Baldry, survived Mount Doom's eruption in Season 1 without his family knowing, and he was captured by the spider Shelob. His horse Beric saves him, and they encounter Estrid, played by Nia Towle, who is looking for her betrothed. She leads Isildur to Pelargir, an old outpost where the Low Men are staying.

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Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, helps the pair survive the journey, though he is still grieving Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi, the human woman he loved who died between seasons. When Bronwyn's son Theo, played by Tyroe Muhafidin, is taken while confronting Wild Men, Arondir realizes that Estrid belongs to the same group. Their pursuit of Theo leads them to a pair of Ents.

The Ents are angered by the Uruk destruction of the forest and initially want to attack. Arondir promises to help and frees the prisoners, who include Theo and Hagen, played by Gabriel Akuwudike, who is Estrid's betrothed. Their presence complicates the romance between Estrid and Isildur. Later, Kemen brings the Númenoreans back to Pelargir and allows Isildur to return, but he refuses to let Isildur take possession of Estrid.

Sauron Pursues More Rings of Power

One of Season 2's main storylines follows Sauron and the creation of the infamous rings of power. Although Sauron suffers a brief setback in Season 1 when Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, learns the truth about him, he continues his plan in Season 2 by manipulating Celebrimbor, played by Charles Edwards, into creating more rings.

When Celebrimbor turns away Sauron's Halbrand guise because of Galadriel's warnings, Sauron transforms himself into the Elf Annatar, a messenger from the Valar. The recap ends there, setting up Season 3's five-year time jump and the darker conflicts the series has promised to explore.