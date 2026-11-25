Stefan Schwartz explains the unique visual and thematic choices behind Sauron's creation of the One Ring in The Lord of Power season 3, diverging from Tolkien's text.

Stefan Schwartz, the director of The Lord of Power season 3 episode 7 titled Forging Of The One Ring, recently provided an in-depth look at how his team approached the creation of the central artifact of Middle-earth. In an interview with Screen Rant, the director discussed his specific goals to move away from traditional depictions and instead focus on a more complex, character-driven process for Sauron.

Director Stefan Schwartz Vision And Visual Style

Stefan Schwartz stated that one of his primary objectives for the sequence was to avoid replicating the illustrations done by Alan Lee of the moment from J.R.R. Tolkien's novel. He described the traditional imagery of Sauron working at a forge as very mundane and lacking the appropriate scale for an artifact that will define the stories of Frodo and Bilbo one thousand years later. Instead, the director aimed to create a visual style that felt like it had a lot of depth and thought behind it, ensuring the scene reflected the immense weight of the event.

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Music And Volcano Connection In The Scene

The director incorporated the idea of music and its connections to Middle-earth creation as a core element of the sequence. He referenced the Ainulindalë, also known as the Music of the Ainur, noting that a musical track was created where darkness was melded into that music. Stefan Schwartz explained that the mountain effect and reverberates back to slowly through cymatics to create the Ring. This approach meant Sauron does not just create it himself, but there is a meld between him and the mountain, with hammering waves serving as musical vibrations.

Sauron Humility And Sacrifice At Mount Doom

Charlie Vickers portraying Sauron undergoes significant character development as the director points out that the Dark Lord would have to sacrifice himself to create the artifact. At the beginning of the episode, Sauron enters Mount Doom with the knowledge of the ingredients needed to forge it but goes in there arrogant, thinking he knows everything. He is immediately tossed aside and thrown against the wall by the volcano, which prompts him to race away to get the Balrog's help. This sequence establishes a connection with the mountain for Vickers antagonist in a way not previously shown in Lord of the Rings adaptations.

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Galadriel Intervention And Source Material Changes

The creation of the One Ring in The Rings of Power season 3 comes with a variety of changes from Tolkien source material compared to the books. Unlike the original narrative, the Lord of the Rings prequel saw the Maiar true nature exposed by the Elves, thanks in large part to Morfydd Clark Galadriel, before he could create the powerful relic. In Tolkien work, Sauron, still believed to be the fair-seeming Annatar to Elves, created the One Ring in secret before Eregion fell under his control, a stark contrast to the show's timeline.

Balrog Consultation And Final Ring Creation

After being rejected by Mount Doom volcanic prowess, episode 7 saw Charlie Vickers Sauron venturing to Moria to consult the Balrog on how to harness Mount Doom to his will. Relinquishing himself to the ancient area, the Dark Lord is successful in crafting the One Ring, with his power immediately being felt by Ring bearers across Middle-earth. The second time around, he has humility and kneels down, offering the hammer to the mountain, which responds at this point. The ring is created by the two of them rather than him just hammering a piece of metal, requiring Sauron sacrifice of blood and his ultimate death before it can be fully created whole.