The Rings of Power Creator Patrick McKay Responds to Fan Criticism

Co-creator Patrick McKay says The Rings of Power team listens to fan criticism but will not let audiences run the show before season 3 on Prime Video.

Patrick McKay, co-creator and co-showrunner of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has responded to the backlash the Prime Video series has received from longtime fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth franchise. McKay spoke with SFX magazine, as reported by GamesRadar, just days before Prime Video releases the first four episodes of season 3 on Wednesday, November 11.

The remarks came as the series faces a clear gap between critics and viewers. Critics have consistently praised the show and it holds an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score stands at 48%. The Rings of Power premiered in 2022 and takes place long before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

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How Patrick McKay Views Fan Reaction

Patrick McKay said he and his team would be bad at their job if they did not care at all about what the public thinks of the series. He was clear, however, that this does not mean audiences are suddenly in charge of the show's direction.

McKay said he and his team listen to what people say and want viewers to love The Rings of Power. He also admitted that, at the end of the day, the creators are their own hardest and harshest critics when judging what is working, what is not, and what they can learn as they continue expanding the story.

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Season 2 Ratings and the Fresh Threshold

Rotten Tomatoes audience scores show a measurable shift between the first two seasons of The Rings of Power. Season 1 earned a 38% audience score, while season 2 rose by 20 points to a score of 58%.

That improvement means more audience reviews on the platform were positive than negative, but the season 2 score remained below the 60% needed to be considered Fresh. Reviews for season 3 have not yet been added to Rotten Tomatoes, although some critics have shared early reactions on social media, and those reactions have so far been strongly positive.

What Season 3 Brings to Middle-earth

Season 3 of The Rings of Power will jump forward five years as Sauron's power continues to grow. As his army expands across Middle-earth, Sauron is on the verge of creating the One Ring, and elves, dwarves, wizards and men must work out how to stop him from gaining the control and domination he seeks.

The cast includes Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Daniel Weyman, Ciarán Hinds, Benjamin Walker, Maxim Baldry, Sophia Nomvete, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Jamie Campbell Bower, Zubin Varla, Eddie Marsan, Andrew Richardson, Adam Young and Simon Pegg. J.D. Payne, who serves as McKay's fellow co-creator and co-showrunner, is joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and Charlotte Brändström.

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McKay and the team believe they have hit their stride with the upcoming season, even though Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy set very high expectations for the franchise. Whether fans will come around to the same view that critics have held over the past four years will become clearer once the first four season 3 episodes arrive on Prime Video on November 11.