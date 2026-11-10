Louis Rossmann's Own Your Shit Tour Pushes Congress to Repeal DMCA Section 1201

The right to repair movement expands beyond electronics as advocates like Louis Rossmann fight corporate locks and AI-driven software restrictions on owned devices.

Consumer rights advocate Louis Rossmann has launched the Own Your Shit tour across thirteen US cities to pressure the newly elected Democrat-controlled Congress to repeal Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. This legal framework prohibits users from bypassing digital locks on devices, effectively preventing independent repair and modification of hardware consumers legally own.

Rossmann argues that the incoming legislative session presents a critical window to restore true ownership. He believes that if lawmakers prioritize this issue, they will gain significant support from voters who are frustrated by corporate restrictions on their personal technology.

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The tour aims to demonstrate that right-to-repair is not an abstract niche concern but a widespread issue affecting farmers, smartphone users, and households. Rossmann seeks to build a broad base of support that forces politicians to act before other urgent national issues consume their attention.

Apple recently introduced self-repair services, but the process requires renting nearly eighty pounds of specialized equipment. The company also mandates the use of official parts, which often triggers feature locks if third-party components are detected. These restrictions make self-repair cost-prohibitive for many users.

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Manufacturers extend these controls to video game consoles, automobiles, and smart home devices. Firmware updates frequently render specific features unusable, forcing consumers to rely on authorized service centers or purchase new devices entirely.

Rossmann employs a practical strategy to engage the public by focusing on tangible results rather than theoretical arguments. He shows customers the documents used for repairs and contrasts independent costs with exorbitant official quotes.

He highlights cases where independent shops charge two hundred dollars for repairs that official retailers quote at two thousand dollars. This stark price difference helps consumers understand the financial impact of corporate monopolies on repair services.

His YouTube channel hosts over one thousand repair videos that teach individuals how to fix their own electronics. This educational content has enabled people to start careers in electronics repair, with some users reporting that their income tripled after learning to solder and repair circuit boards.

The right-to-repair movement faces significant legal hurdles under Section 1201 of the DMCA. This law prohibits users from bypassing digital restrictions imposed by manufacturers, even for the purpose of repairing their own property.

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Rossmann recently organized the Own Your Shit tour to call for the abolition of this specific section of the act. He believes that durable legislation is needed to prevent companies from removing features from products after the initial sale.

Companies manipulate product functionality through firmware updates to generate additional revenue. Rossmann cites an example involving thermostat manufacturers that required users to pay one hundred seventeen dollars a year for features they previously owned after the company went bankrupt.

The emergence of artificial intelligence presents new challenges for the right-to-repair movement. AI technology makes it easier to hack the software powering consumer devices, but it also allows manufacturers to implement more complex software locks.

Advocates argue that these technological constraints undermine the fundamental concept of ownership. The movement seeks to establish that consumers should have the right to maintain, fix, or modify any piece of hardware they have purchased.

Without legal changes, manufacturers will continue to control the lifecycle and functionality of consumer electronics through software restrictions. Rossmann hopes to show that prioritizing repair rights is a viable political strategy that rewards lawmakers who support consumer freedom.