An exploration of the daily lives and seasonal rhythms of women in Indiana farming communities, highlighting the rigorous chores, family dynamics, and traditional practices that defined life on the farm from dawn to harvest.

As Hoosier women, we understand the cycle of harvest and the Thanksgiving celebration to follow, even if we have never set foot on a farm.

While many of us aren't involved in growing and reaping, the harvest process repeats at every stage of a woman's life. Like our lives, a year from harvest to harvest is filled with fallow ground and fruitful vines. Farm wives worked hard. Before dawn, they gathered eggs, milked cows and prepared breakfast for their families before the regular day began.

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They still had laundry to do, clothes to repair or make, animals to care for, butter to churn, and gardens to tend. For some supplies, they would buy from the traveling "huckster man," who came through periodically in a wagon full of everything from socks to needles. For food supplies like flour and sugar, they visited the nearest town, usually making it a family trip. Menfolk worked in the fields and the woods, while women managed the house and barnyard.

Children didn't get away with sleeping in, not when there were cows to be milked and chores to be done. My aunt Donna, who passed away at 95, had sweet memories of her grandfather, Kellis Hoard, sharing a hidden apple with her after barn chores in the 1930s. Homeland Farm in Tunker, Indiana, had only one dairy cow, but Donna remembers milking it with her grandmother, Anna Hoard.

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Raising chickens was women's work, and it meant having fresh fried chicken by the Fourth of July. Farm wives bought chickens from a local hatchery or by mail, and adult women and children handled the daily care. Collecting eggs was a chore children learned early. Chickens had an extra dividend as the egg money often went to Mom for her stash.

During threshing time, neighbors helped each other process grain. Women were expected to produce large meals for all the workers. Threshing — hard, hot work — is the process of loosening edible grain from large stalks. Farmers often identified the best cooks by marking fence posts in some way, thus drawing more workers.

Not all women cooked; many women participated in the threshing chores. My paternal great-grandfather's first wife reacted fatally to a snakebite during threshing and died. Snakebite was often one of the more dangerous consequences of the process, and Indiana is home to venomous snakes. At harvest time, the labors of a long planting season were rewarded.

Harvest was a time of celebration, a time to revel in nature's bounty, and it was celebrated around a Thanksgiving table. My parents, Bill McVay and Marilyn Enz, grew up on farms in Indiana; my father in Carroll County, my mother in Whitley County. Before my paternal grandmother was widowed at 40 in 1934 with three children, she promised her dying husband to "keep the farm for my boys.

" The family had no electricity and carried water from the windmill and well to the house for another decade. Grandma did all the work of a man, with help from her older children, and still held all the traditional women's roles. The family sold that farm in 1946 when they moved to Camden.

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My mother inherited a 420-acre farm in Whitley County, which contained half of the original 160 acres purchased through the federal land patent program on August 1, 1837, by her great-great-grandfather Reuben Long. That farm was sold in 2010 after 173 years of continuous ownership in the same family. The legacy is not necessarily the land, but the hard work and determination to make a life out of empty acreage.

Today women plant seeds in other ways — in family, in business, and in our community. As mothers, we watch our children grow, and nurture them throughout disaster and bounty, just as farmers tend a growing crop. In business, we cultivate our flocks, caring for our charges or tasks, much as a shepherdess tends to her sheep.

And in our communities, church, a non-profit, or a book club, we participate to better our overall area, bringing a cornucopia of benefits for everyone. Despite an uncertain economy and the occasional snake, I am bullish on Hoosier women. We come from a pioneering spirit, generations of women before us who dug in and did what needed to be done. What bounties do you see in your own life as this growing season ends?

What is your personal harvest? Are you planting seeds in your family, your work life, and your community? Think of all the women who came before you, and the struggles they faced. Take the best of their labors and make it your own.

Amy McVay Abbott is a Newburgh-based freelance writer and author of the 2021 book "Centennial Farm Family: Cultivating Land and Community 1837-1937. "