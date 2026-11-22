In defense of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping. It's a thrilling, tragic reminder that every generation has a revolution to fight. Here, we unpack the film's message, with help from its stars.

that makes its rounds on social media every so often. In it, the American academic articulates the crushing realization that every generation faces.

“I thought, ‘” she exclaims, recalling a moment when the recognition hit her that she was not going to be the one to end systemic oppression. “That’s not a novel thought. That’s how it was for my grandmother,” she continues in the clip, ultimately coming to the conclusion that this awakening is an integral rite of passage: “That realization… makes even greater the hunger for beauty, for love, for tenderness.

Also read Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Shatters Box Office Preview Record with $21.25M Domestic Total

” I thought about this clip a lot when I was watching In each installment of this franchise, revolution is the goal. It’s what we, the audience, are rooting for. , Lucy Gray Baird wins the 10th Hunger Games. But Coriolanus Snow, her mentor, boyfriend, and the reason she made it out of the arena, becomes the very dictator whose reign of terror will define Panem for decades.

Now, inwe meet a young Haymitch Abernathy , whose victory in the 50th Hunger Games will eventually make him the cynical, booze-loving mentor we first encounter in the original films. ) as he is thrust into the Second Quarter Quell, a particularly brutal edition of the Games in which each district must send twice the usual number of tributes into the arena.

Alongside the familiar machinery of Capitol cruelty, we see the beginnings of the man who will one day help Katniss dismantle it. But knowing Haymitch's eventual fate makes his story especially devastating. The Capital wants a victor to revel in triumph and cement the games as a necessary spectacle to keep the districts in line, but Haymitch refuses their narrative and navigates a lifetime haunted by the consequences of his games.

He spends the majority of his games trying to break the arena, an attempted coup d'état, aided by a young Plutarch Heavensbee , whose consistent ability to toe the line between power and rebellion makes him one of the most fascinating characters in the universe, and Beetee . Along with his co-conspirators, Haymitch’s eventual survival comes at a devastating personal cost.

, who plays a younger Wiress, the soft-spoken brilliant former tribute who is at once one of the Capitol's most recognizable figures, and a key component in the rebellion attempt, the enduring appeal ofis its insistence that the future remains something worth fighting for. Each of the aforementioned characters are bonded by trauma and the belief that, together, they can stop the games.

It’s an audacious idea, one that Suzanne Collins’ books, and the entire Hunger Games universe, is built on. As Hawke tells Refinery29 in our junket interview, the most meaningful aspects of these stories is their insistence that change remains possible, even when the people fighting for it may never see its full impact.

“It's really easy for people to give up on the idea that the future is possible,” she says, flanked by Harrison Jr. and Lili Taylor, who plays Mags. “To believe in the future is actually something that we all need to do together. ” It's a sentiment that feels particularly resonant in a cultural moment when imagining a better future can sometimes seem more exhausting than apathy or succumbing to the worst possible outcome.

Hopelessness can begin to feel like a reasonable response, and even the more realistic one. But Hawke's interpretation of the franchise offers a different perspective. She points to the ending of the original films, which doesn't suggest that defeating the Capitol means the end of struggle .

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Instead, it recognizes that the work of creating a better world is something that every generation must take up. Not only do you need to continue to fight to build a new world, when you do that, someone else someday will also have to have a revolution against that world that you built.

“Not only do you need to continue to fight to build a new world, when you do that, someone else someday will also have to have a revolution against that world that you built,” Hawke explains to me, passionately. “The revolution is constant. ” This is perhaps the most sophisticated political idea thatWatching Beetee, Wiress, Plutarch, and Haymitch try to overthrow the capital and fail is devastating, yes, but it’s also proof that the war against fascism is ongoing.

The goal isn't to create a perfect society in which injustice can never happen again. There is no such guarantee. The goal is to create a world in which people have the power to recognize injustice, challenge it, and refuse to accept it as inevitable. That distinction is important because revolutions don't automatically produce liberation.

The fall of one regime doesn't mean the end of authoritarian impulses, and replacing one set of leaders doesn't necessarily dismantle the structures that allowed them to accumulate power. Astakes that idea further by exploring what it costs the people who dare to challenge the system. There is something cruel about the fact that audiences enter Haymitch's story already knowing what awaits him. We know that his victory won't bring him the freedom he deserves.

We know that the Games will continue, that Snow will remain in power, and that the rebellion that eventually topples the Capitol is still decades away. In a conventional Hollywood story, this foreknowledge might undermine the suspense. Here, it becomes the point.has always understood that authoritarianism is about more than one particularly evil person sitting in a particularly extravagant chair. It's about the systems, spectacle, propaganda, and social conditioning that make that person's power possible.

The Games are, after all, a televised event. The Capitol turns the suffering of children into entertainment, packages it as national tradition, and demands that the districts participate in its own humiliation. Violence becomes a cultural institution, and watching it becomes a form of complicity. , that spectacle is as grotesque as ever, demonstrating how easily those in power can manipulate the rules of a system designed to keep everyone else powerless.

The Capitol doesn't just want the tributes to die. It wants the districts to understand that their lives can be taken, and their grief can be broadcast, whenever the people in charge decide. Yet the film is also interested in the cracks that begin to appear in this seemingly impenetrable structure.

Haymitch's resistance, the alliances formed between tributes, and the relationships that develop amid the violence all point to something the Capitol cannot fully control: people's ability to imagine something beyond the world they've been handed. This is particularly important because Sunrise on the Reaping is, at its heart, a story about young people. They are expected to accept the conditions of their existence as inevitable, even as those conditions are actively killing them.

Their futures have been decided by people who have no intention of allowing them to have one. And yet they continue to love, to dream, to make connections, and to resist. This movie touches so much on propaganda and power... It's also about love and hope and the strength of hope and community.

Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's girlfriend, understands the importance of that emotional dimension. Peak is magnetic in the role, grounding the movie in real stakes. She's a spitfire shot of empathy that you keep thinking about even when she's not on screen. Speaking about the film's many themes, Peak points out that its story extends well beyond its examination of political power.

“Obviously, this movie touches so much on propaganda and power, and all these different themes,” she tells me in our interview. “It's also about love and hope and the strength of hope and community. ” In dystopian stories, love can sometimes feel like a reprieve from the political realities unfolding around the characters. Here, it's part of the resistance itself.

What Lenore Dove and Haymitch have is precisely what the Capitol's systems seek to destroy. Community allows people to recognize that their suffering isn't an individual failure, but the consequence of a collective injustice. And once that realization takes hold, it becomes much harder to convince them that the world cannot be changed. Lenore Dove knows this.

She becomes the movie’s most radical voice, urging Haymitch to never give in to the Capital’s games — literal and metaphorical. She is unwavering in her convictions. She believes that nothing is inevitable and that there can be a future without the. It is not a coincidence that Lenore Dove is portrayed as a Black woman.

Or that her fate is the movie’s most gutwrenching twist. Peak says she hopes audiences leave the film feeling inspired to do something with what they've seen.

“You watch this movie, and you feel like, ‘I need to go conquer some shit,’” she says. “You feel inspired and the need to act on something. ”She later describes the film as an experience that makes you want to “start a revolution. ” It's a refreshingly direct way of articulating what the franchise has always hoped to accomplish.isn't simply asking us to root for a fictional uprising.

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It's asking us to recognize the conditions that make one necessary. The film asks us to consider the distance between making a difference and seeing the difference you've made. Haymitch's story is a reminder that the people who lay the groundwork for change are not always the people who get to enjoy its rewards. Sometimes, they are simply the ones who make it possible for someone else to keep going.is without its shortcomings.

At nearly two hours and 40 minutes, its sprawling narrative occasionally struggles to balance the emotional intimacy of Haymitch's story with the scale of the franchise's political world. I was underwhelmed byas Maysilee Donner . At times, Zada seems to be more preoccupied with nailing Harrelson’s voice and mannerisms than bringing the emotional depth required in every scene.

And, as with any prequel, the knowledge of what comes next can make certain developments feel more tediously inevitable than surprising . But the film's emotional and thematic ambitions give it a reason to exist beyond simply revisiting familiar characters and expanding theDirector Francis Lawrence, who has helmed several of the franchise's most successful installments, understands that the arena is only one part of the horror.

The real violence begins long before the tributes enter it, in the decisions made by those who will never have to risk their own lives. The film's most unsettling idea is that an oppressive system doesn't need everyone to believe in it. It simply needs enough people to believe that resisting it is pointless. This is where the film's message becomes bigger than Panem.

The temptation to give up on the future isn't unique to the people living under fictional dictatorships. It can happen whenever the scale of a problem makes individual action feel insignificant, or when the people who came before us fought so hard for something that we struggle to understand why the fight isn't over.

Saidiya Hartman's reflection on the generations who came before her speaks to precisely this tension: the recognition that we might not see the end of something in our lifetime doesn't mean we should stop working towards it. In fact, perhaps it makes that work more urgent. If we accept that no single generation will solve everything, then we also have to accept our responsibility to the ones that come after us.

We have to make something better than what we inherited, knowing that it will still be imperfect, and that someone else will eventually have to continue the work. Hawke acknowledges that this idea can feel daunting. There is no finish line, she says, “for humanity. ” There is simply the process of continually moving forward.

But she also sees something motivating in that prospect. These stories, she explains, have always made her feel that “change is possible. ”And that's ultimately what makes Sunrise on the Reaping feel worthwhile. Its most radical proposition isn't that we can defeat every oppressive system, or that every revolution will end in victory.

It's that the possibility of a different future is worth protecting, even when we don't know what that future will look like, or whether we'll ever get to experience it ourselves.feel particularly urgent is how difficult it is to separate Panem's fictional authoritarianism from the political realities unfolding around us. Across the world, we're witnessing the rise of far-right movements, the normalization of fascist rhetoric, attacks on democratic institutions, multiple genocides, and attempts to strip marginalized communities of their rights.

Like the Capitol, these systems rely on more than brute force: they depend on propaganda, manufactured fear, the dehumanization of certain groups, and convincing ordinary people that resistance is futile. But history also reminds us that fascism has never gone unchallenged. Resistance has always depended on people willing to organize, build solidarity, protect one another, and imagine a society beyond the one imposed on them.

That's what makes the film's insistence on hope feel less like an abstract, feel-good message and more like a political necessity. Fighting fascism isn't a battle that one generation can necessarily win and walk away from; it's an ongoing commitment to defending the freedoms and futures that others fought to make possible.

And, asreminds us, the fact that we might not live to see the world we're fighting for is no reason not to fight for it.reminds us that this refusal cannot end with one uprising, one victory, or one generation. The work of imagining, building, and defending a better world is ongoing. It requires hope, but also the willingness to act on that hope, to build community, and to recognize that freedom is something that must continually be fought for.

There is no final revolution. There is only the next person who decides that things can be different, and the people who make it possible for them to try. Spoilers ahead. There’s a clip of scholar Saidiya Hartman that makes its rounds on social media every so often.

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