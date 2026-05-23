The Revival of Facials and Skincare Tips from UKs Biggest Beauty Influencer

Daily Mail journalists discuss the return of facials and seek advice on skincare from UKs biggest beauty influencer, Caroline Hirons.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more As a beauty editor I could road-test a facial pretty much every day of the week if I were so inclined.

But in the past few decades I have refused all but a few offers. First up, Ive been scarred (literally) by some bad early experiences. Vigorous suction, overenthusiastic extraction and abrasive exfoliation left me with permanent blemishes, burst capillaries and sensitised skin. While there are a handful of elite facialists I will always admire (Vaishaly, Sarah Chapman, Nichola Joss, Anastasia Achilleos, Katharine Mackenzie Paterson), there have also been a lot of bang-average offerings out there.

Many brands and spas have struggled to maintain quality control and a step-by-step training approach meant every customer, regardless of their skin type, was given the same treatment. Also, because I have rosacea, my dermatologist told me to avoid facials at all costs. She said that steaming, hot-cloth cleansing, unguent creams and oils are kryptonite to my skin.

So instead, Ive turned to machines and tweakments that promise to deliver long-term, rather than temporary, results: redness zapped by lasers, lines smoothed by Botox, hydration delivered via injectable skin boosters. Recently there has been a revival in facials and, surprisingly, Im here for it. Back in the 90s and early Noughties, beauty culture was punitive: no pain, no gain - it was all restrictive diets, intensive cardio and pummelling treatments. But there has been a cultural shift.

Now we are realising that a gentler approach (yoga, wholefoods, massage) delivers results and that consistency is key. Just as you shouldnt expect visible abs from one gym session, neither should you believe great skin can be achieved in a single treatment. Plus, consumer awareness about skincare has raised expectations and standards. A few weeks ago, I returned to superfacialist Vaishaly, who somehow doesnt look a day older than when I met her 20 years ago.

I had her signature facial and it was one hour of bliss. I was nervous about it triggering my rosacea, but she was reassuringly respectful. After a deep cleanse, she did some extractions, very gentle microdermabrasion and craniosacral therapy. When I looked in the mirror, it gave me the same feel-good frisson I get when Ive just cleaned my windows - because everything looked lighter and brighter.

I havent realised how full of gunk my pores were (as we get older and lose collagen they stretch out and get bigger, and so accumulate more dirt). To prove the relevance of facials, Caroline Hirons, entrepreneur and arguably the UKs biggest midlife beauty influencer, has entered the space. Hirons says that when she created her skincare line Skin Rocks a few years ago, facials were always in the plan.

As a trained therapist, Hirons recognises the value aestheticians have and says it makes her furious that facials are often dismissed by the beauty industry. She says it smacks of sexism (not many men have facials, so theyre not seen as important). I agree and I believe that today, thanks to the surge in interest in skincare, there are many highly trained pros out there who can make a visible difference to your skin.

Hirons has set up a Skin Rocks Pro training academy in London, where she only accepts highly qualified therapists to ensure quality. So why go for a facial? Hirons says a good therapist can educate you on products, identify skin conditions from the everyday to the serious and look at your skin objectively. This is important because Hirons says most women she sees have their skin type wrong.

Then there is the circulation-boosting, tension-smashing massage, depuffing lymph drainage and radiance-boosting peels and extractions. Youll leave glowing and hydrated, says Hirons. Long term, great skin quality and texture comes from investing in your products and getting professional facials. Im booking in.

Skin Rocks facials start from £75; skinrocks.com. Or try the Ruuby app, with bespoke facials from £7





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Skincare Beauty Facial Elite Facialists Rindie Ras Being Scarred By Facials Consistency In Skincare Consumer Awareness No Pain No Gain Yogas Wholefoods Massage Nuoh Organics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Upcoming Adaptations of Brandon Sanderson's Skyward Bring Promise for Revival of YA Fantasy GenreAn upcoming adaptation of Brandon Sanderson's novel Skyward, a young adult science fiction book in the Cosmere universe, by Tomorrow Studios looks promising for the revival of the YA fantasy genre. Sanderson's work, with its diverse storytelling style, has piqued interest in YA fantasy adaptations. The adaptation of Skyward by Tomorrow Studios, known for their live-action adaptations of One Piece, could provide fresh tales for the struggling YA fantasy genre. Sanderson storylines could also expand the repertoire of streamers, as Mason, Sanderson's publisher, reported a 40% increase in new subscribers in April and May 2020.

Read more »

Stellantis's $70 Billion Future Plans Include Dodge GLH Revival, Ford Maverick Fighter for RamThe wide-ranging plan also includes three new Chryslers—and, for Europe, a new Citroën 2CV.

Read more »

The best Shore spots for massages, facials, mani-pedis, or just lounging by a poolWhether you are recovering from a long beach day or just need some respite from the sun, here is where you can get in some much-needed R&R time.

Read more »

The Revival of Facials and Skincare Tips from UKs Biggest Beauty InfluencerDaily Mail journalists discuss the return of facials and seek advice on skincare from UKs biggest beauty influencer, Caroline Hirons.

Read more »