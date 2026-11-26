An analysis of the 1987 episode The Revenge of Murray the Mantis, detailing how the Ghostbusters cartoon recreated the iconic Staypuft Marshmallow Man scene from the 1984 film.

The 1987 animated series The Ghostbusters delivered a landmark episode titled The Revenge of Murray the Mantis that revitalized the franchise's visual legacy by reintroducing the Staypuft Marshmallow Man. This installment, written by Richard Mueller, serves as a direct homage to the 1984 film by replicating the climactic giant toy disaster in New York City. The episode transforms the traditional Thanksgiving holiday into a supernatural battleground, merging the whimsical tone of the cartoon with the epic scale of the original movie.

Parade Chaos and Insect Invasion

The narrative begins on the eve of the holiday, with the team completing modifications to their containment unit that include a new airlock intended for Egon Spengler. Simultaneously, workers in New York City inflate a giant balloon of Murray the Mantis for the Thanksgiving parade. A phantom mist rises from the former morgue site and possesses the float, setting the stage for disaster. During the parade, the balloon escapes its tether, and Peter Venkman's attempt to neutralize it reveals a monstrous insect that towers over the city skyline.

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Summoning the Big Guy Again

Faced with a skyscraper-sized mantis wreaking havoc, the Ghostbusters are forced to deploy their most powerful asset from the containment unit. The Staypuft Marshmallow Man is released and confronts the insect in Central Park, resulting in a massive physical brawl. This sequence mirrors the famous final battle from the 1984 movie, where the ghost-busting team relies on the ghost of a marshmallow man to defeat the Gozerian avatar. Murray the Mantis is ultimately destroyed, allowing Staypuft to float above the crowd as a makeshift replacement for the parade float.

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Homage to the 1984 Containment Explosion

The episode features a significant callback to the first film when New York City police arrive with an arrest warrant for the team. As officers drag Egon Spengler away from the firehouse basement, the scientist triggers a mechanism that mimics the accidental release of ghosts. A psychokinetic explosion crumbles the firehouse roof, serving as a direct reference to Walter Peck shutting down the containment unit in the 1984 classic. This event releases only the Staypuft entity, bridging the narrative gap between the television series and the cinematic universe.

Legacy and Character Development

The successful return of the marshmallow giant allowed the character to appear in subsequent episodes such as Cry Uncle and Sticky Business. These later stories explored how Egon Spengler used a charged sample of marshmallow goo to tame the entity, transforming it from a threat into an ally. The character's enduring popularity led to miniaturized versions appearing in the Ghostbusters movie franchise, where they caused mischief on a smaller scale. This episode remains a pivotal moment for fans who appreciate the deep continuity and nostalgic references within the animated series.