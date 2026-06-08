The return of Xbox exclusives starts with Gears of War and Clockwork Revolution

Microsoft confirms Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be Xbox console exclusives, with both also coming to PC and Game Pass

Xbox fans finally got the sentence many of them have been waiting to hear for a while now. Xbox console exclusives are back! During its Xbox Games Showcase 2026 recap, Microsoft confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be Xbox console exclusives.

These aren’t timed exclusives either, which means players should not expect it to drop on PlayStation some time later. Expect it to drop on PlayStation some time later. The company also clarified that previously announced multi-platform releases will still follow their original plans. Xbox swings back at PlayStation, first with Gears Just a while back Sony announced that first-party titles will remain exclusive to the PlayStation.

So Xbox’s latest announcement brings the same energy. The biggest name here is obviously Gears of War: E-Day. Microsoft has confirmed that the prequel launches on October 6, 2026, and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, cloud, Game Pass, and Xbox Play Anywhere. The official Xbox page also lists Steam among its ways to play.

Recommended Videos Console exclusivity is key here because Gears of War: Reloaded previously brought the franchise to PlayStation, making many players wonder if E-Day would follow. Microsoft has now made it clear that the new Gears game is skipping PlayStation at launch and beyond, at least based on the current messaging. E-Day is set 14 years before the original Gears of War and follows Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago as the Locust Horde first erupts from below.

Microsoft says preorders also include early access to the Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta starting August 6, 2026 Clockwork Revolution is another part of the new strategy The other major confirmation is Clockwork Revolution, inXile Entertainment’s steampunk, time-bending first-person RPG. It is launching in 2027 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, cloud, Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere, and Steam.

The game puts players in the role of Morgan Vanette and revolves around changing the past to reshape the future of Avalon, a heavily industrialized city ruled by the ruthless Lady Ironwood. Gamers were quick to point out the Bioshock Infinite similarities, but Clockwork wants to distinguish itself by being a deep RPG. Microsoft is still keeping one foot in the multiplatform world. Halo: Campaign Evolved, for example, is coming to PlayStation as well as Xbox and PC.





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Exclusives Gears Of War Xbox

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo says war with Iran is not a 'just war'Pope Leo XIV said the war in Iran does not qualify as a 'just war' according to Catholic teaching, while answering questions by journalists aboard the papal plane for his six-day visit to Spain.

Read more »

Xbox Secures Gears of War: E-Day as Console Exclusive, PS5 Version CanceledGears of War: E-Day will now launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 6, 2026, following the cancellation of its PlayStation 5 version. The prequel, returning to the iconic Emergence Day with Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago, was confirmed as an Xbox console exclusive during the Xbox Games Showcase. This move underscores Xbox's strategic pivot toward platform-exclusive titles to boost hardware sales and Game Pass subscriptions, signaling a renewed intensity in console competition. PlayStation 5 owners will need an Xbox or Game Pass Ultimate to play the title at release.

Read more »

Gears of War E-Day arrives October 6 as an Xbox and PC exclusiveOne of Microsoft's biggest gaming franchises is sticking with Xbox.

Read more »

House Votes to End U.S. Support for Yemen War, Invoking War Powers ActThe U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution using the War Powers Act to terminate American support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a move its supporters call historic and a sign of renewed congressional oversight on military engagements.

Read more »