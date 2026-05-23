The Return of Thin as the New Ideal!

Alex Light, a body positive influencer, discusses the impact of GLP-1 fat jabs on the body positivity movement and how they have moralised the issue of beauty, making being thin seem compulsory. Light shares her own experiences of body struggles and the pressure to conform to societal beauty standards.

Is it ever OK to have flab? It’s a question that haunts Alex Light , 38-year-old influencer, best-selling author and an original trailblazer of the body positive movement as she looks at a world in which thin is heavily back in.

Call them what you like, but the arrival of the GLP-1 fat jabs has all but killed the campaign she and others fronted for what now seems like the briefest of windows from about 2019 until about 2022. Back then model Tess Holliday, a proud size 26, appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

In 2020, some 86 plus-size models appeared on catwalks during the main fashion weeks - a tiny fraction of the total number of models who walked, but still, progress. At 22 stone, pop star Lizzo was the poster girl and Light was sharing empowering content on social media, debunking the belief among girls and women that ‘you’ll be happier when you’re thinner’.

It was a lucrative message back then winning Light tens of thousands of pounds in sponsorship deals, even her own swimwear line





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Body Positivity Health Lifestyle Alex Light Body Positive Movement GLP-1 Fat Jabs Thin Ideal Body Struggles Influence Body Positivity Health Lifestyle

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