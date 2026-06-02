The Return of the Tankini: A Bikini Alternative for Those Who Don't Want Every Bit of Their Midsection Out

The author shares their experience with the tankini and recommends some tankinis for this summer, mentioning the Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale and the Last Day to Shop.

On July 5, 1946, showgirl Micheline Bernardini modeled the first bikini, designed by mechanical engineer Louis Réard at Paris’s. The bikini, named after the coral reef Bikini Atoll, was not quite the same as the modern bikini we know today.

The tankini, a variation of the bikini, was considered a bathing-suit pariah between the years 2010 to 2019. However, last summer was the first time the author tried a tankini since they were a kid, and they were reminded of what they liked about tankinis in the first place. The tankini offers the freedom to choose between the bravery of a bikini and the safety of a one-piece, and your navel is free!

The author is a born-again tankini-ist and recommends some tankinis for this summer. The passage also mentions the Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale and the Last Day to Shop





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Tankini Bikini Fashion Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Last Day To Shop

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