The Return of Excess: Rivals Season Two Hits Disney+ with Scandal and Style

An exploration of the bold and provocative second season of Rivals, featuring a clash of titans between Lord Baddingham and Rupert Campbell-Black in a stylized 1980s world.

The return of Rivals on Disney+ is nothing short of a scandalous explosion, earning a perfect five-star rating for its unapologetic embrace of excess. This is not merely a television show; it is a vibrant, neon-soaked fever dream of the 1980s, where the boundaries of propriety are pushed to their absolute limits.

From the very first moments, the series announces itself as the most provocative offering on the small screen, led by characters like the lip-gloss-wearing gossip-slinger played by Emily Atack. The world created here is a fantasy version of the eighties, characterized by a lifestyle where the only acceptable etiquette involves waiting until the bedroom activities have concluded before lighting a cigarette.

The production values are impeccable, and the all-star cast handles the material with a level of sophistication and flair that can only be described as Rolls-Royce quality. There is an electric pace to the storytelling, ensuring that not a single scene feels stagnant or a single moment goes to waste. At the heart of the second season is the resurrection of the villainous Lord Tony Baddingham, portrayed with menacing brilliance by David Tennant.

After appearing to be incapacitated by an awards statuette at the conclusion of the first series, Baddingham returns to the fray like a prehistoric creature brought back to life. His eyes flicker open to a world he intends to dominate once again, specifically focusing his ghoulish energies on bringing down his eternal and oversexed nemesis, Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell. The tension between these two titans of the industry provides a gripping backbone to the season.

Meanwhile, Aidan Turner returns as the magnificently conceited journalist Declan O'Hara, sporting a mustache so impressive it resembles an otter with an afro. The chemistry between the lead actors creates a tour de force of dramatic irony and romantic entanglement, as characters navigate a minefield of betrayal and desire. The shadow of the late Jilly Cooper looms large over the production, providing a poignant backdrop to the season's hedonism.

The legendary writer, who passed away at the age of 88 after a fall at her home, left behind a spirit that permeates every scene, from the oversized gin and tonics to the rollicking nature of the protagonists. It is noted that she approved the early scripts, ensuring her vision of high-society chaos remained intact.

The series continues to play with the rumors surrounding her inspirations, hinting that the brazenly promiscuous Rupert Campbell-Black may have been based on figures like Andrew Parker Bowles. This blend of reality and fiction adds a layer of intrigue to the plot, especially during sequences like the polo match.

While polo can often be tedious on screen, Rivals smartly avoids the boredom of the sport, focusing instead on the sideline shenanigans and the drooling awe of spectators watching the athletes in their jodhpurs. The series further leans into its provocative nature with scenes at the sponsors' swimming pool, where warnings against skinny dipping are ignored with joyful abandon.

The Heavenly Twins, Sebbie and Dommie, add to the absurdity, being so identical that the only way to distinguish them is through a most intimate anatomical check. The dialogue is sharp, biting, and completely devoid of political correctness. This is evident in the clashes between Declan O'Hara and Lord B, where the exchange of insults becomes a form of art.

When O'Hara suggests that television can be produced without being a complete jerk, Baddingham's leering response that it would not be nearly as much fun sums up the entire philosophy of the show. As the cast gathered for the World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on May 13, 2026, it became clear that Rivals is not just a revival but a celebration of the bold, the beautiful, and the utterly wicked





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