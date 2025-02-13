The Resurgence of Far-Right Extremism in the US Under the Trump Administration

This article explores the growing concern surrounding the reemergence of neo-Nazis, skinheads, and far-right extremist groups in the United States, particularly in the context of the Trump administration's policies and personnel changes. The article highlights the potential for a shift in focus away from domestic terrorism investigations towards groups like BLM and antifa, and the downplaying of threats posed by far-right extremism.

At a time when the world's richest man and sitting priests feel comfortable giving what appear to be Nazi salutes to packed audiences and television cameras, there is widespread apprehension about the reemergence of neo-Nazis, skinheads, and Trump-aligned street fighters who wreaked havoc throughout the United States from 2016 through 2020 before being brought to heel by the authorities after January 6. (The priest, Calvin Robinson, denied being a Nazi in a statement posted to Facebook.

) Trump’s incoming liaison to the Department of Justice, Paul Ingrassia, was seen at a rally of Nick Fuentes supporters outside a Turning Point USA convention in 2024, according to The Intercept. (Ingrassia told The Intercept that he “walked past there for maybe five minutes out of curiosity…there was a lot of confusion, it was impossible to avoid if you were heading on foot in that direction.”) Trump’s administration appears to be purging seemingly disloyal officials in the Justice Department. Key officials in the National Security Division have been removed from their positions, including George Toscas, a deputy assistant attorney general who was a top official in the NSD’s counterintelligence section until a few weeks ago. The apprehension is warranted. After almost 20 years of obsessively focusing on Salafist jihadis, in 2021 under the Biden administration, agencies including the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Homeland Security began to attend to the spiking threat of violent far-right extremism. The government had a comprehensive strategy to combat domestic terrorism, which was promptly removed from the White House’s web page last month. In several conversations, current and former federal law enforcement officials expressed alarm about the current trajectory. “The key is the Domestic Intelligence Operations Guide. If they change that, you know Patel will be able to shift domestic terrorism investigations away from the accelerationists and right-wing street fighters, and toward things like BLM and antifa,” said a current FBI agent, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Data on domestic terrorism investigations indicate far-right extremists have been a rising threat to Americans over the past half decade, a topic I’ve been reporting on since 2017 and most recently for Vanity Fair last October. The rate of increase in domestic-terrorism-related cases is eye-popping: A February 2023 Government Accountability Office report found the FBI tallied 9,049 such cases in 2021, up from 5,557 in 2020; 4,092 such cases in 2019; and 3,714 in 2018. In 2017, the year of Unite the Right, there were 1,890 domestic-terrorism-related cases, nearly equivalent to the preceding four years. The GAO is precisely the sort of agency that could be targeted by the Trump administration to weed out “left wing” career employees. A similar accounting of domestic extremism will not happen under the current regime—or it will be distorted beyond all recognition to play up the imagined threat from the reactionary bogeymen of BLM and antifa. There are other related extremism threats that could fall by the wayside, including the sprawling child exploitation and child-sexual-abuse-material (CSAM) distribution network 764, which I reported on last year for Wired. The 764 network is active in every US state and across Europe. Under President Joe Biden, the Justice Department viewed 764 as a “tier one” priority. Last year, the feds reportedly received 1,100 tips related to 764 and CSAM production. Jason Blazakis, a former State Department official who served as director of the Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office at the Bureau of Counterterrorism and now teaches at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, questioned the Trump administration’s commitment to seriously pursuing far-right terrorism. “Will they focus their energies elsewhere? Sadly, the unfortunate response is they’ll likely focus on the individual Salafi jihadi organizations, Mexican drug cartels, and the Houthis as opposed to expending energy on the violent far right,” Blazakis said. “The arrests associated with January 6 led to a clear drop in extreme right-wing attacks in the United States, but with the pardons and releases, that very well could change and that emboldened feeling could well return.” Last month, Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill that would designate antifa—the shorthand term for anti-fascist militants who the GOP has repeatedly attempted to portray as a structured organization rather than an ideology (by the FBI’s own assessment)—as a domestic terrorist group. The current appointee to run the National Counterterrorism Center, former Green Beret Joe Kent, has also urged the FBI to target “antifa and cartels” and employed a Proud Boy as a campaign consultant during his failed 2022 campaign for a House of Representatives seat in Washington state.





