The Rest is Football Debuts on Netflix with Star Trio, Lavish Set and World Cup Focus

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards launch their Netflix show 'The Rest is Football' from a swanky New York apartment, blending chat show vibes with sharp football analysis as they aim to dominate World Cup conversation ahead of podcast rivals.

The launch of 'The Rest is Football' on Netflix marks a significant shift in sports media consumption, aligning with the global migration from traditional broadcasting to streaming platforms.

Gary Lineker, alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, brings their signature banter and analysis to a New York set that exudes the polished feel of a morning chat show, complete with panoramic Times Square views, a plush orange sofa, and even a dart board. The production's lavish £14 million budget for 40 episodes underscores Netflix's aggressive entry into the UK football podcast arena, aiming to dominate daily World Cup narratives without the constraints of traditional media.

The trio's chemistry, already familiar from their podcast, translates seamlessly to video, with playful jabs about Lineker's move from the BBC to Netflix setting the tone. Their daily broadcasts at 6am UK time, supported by reporters embedded with high-profile teams, position the show as a direct competitor to Gary Neville's 'Stick To Football' and Piers Morgan's 'World Cup Uncensored'.

While the premiere maintained a family-friendly atmosphere with light discussions on England's lineup, Jude Bellingham, and tournament stars like Mbappé and Yamal, it also touched on serious topics such as the deportation of Somali referee Omar Artan and criticism of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The episode hinted at the sharp commentary seen during Euro 2024 but delivered hot takes more cautiously, possibly warming up over time.

Technical glitches, like blurry footage of correspondent Rob Jones in Miami, were minor setbacks for a service of Netflix's stature. With guest appearances lined up from football icons like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Harry Maguire, and Patrick Vieira, the series is poised to become a central hub for World Cup discourse, leveraging Lineker's editorial independence and Netflix's vast subscriber base-over 325 million globally, including 18 million in the UK-to reshape how audiences engage with football analysis.

As Goalhanger Films, recently named Britain's fastest-growing company, partners with Netflix, the venture symbolizes a broader industry trend: independent creators wielding streaming platforms to set agendas once controlled by legacy networks. The show's success will depend on its ability to balance entertaining banter with incisive commentary, all while capitalizing on the prime real estate and resources that distinguish it from podcast rivals





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Rest Is Football Gary Lineker Netflix World Cup Podcast War Goalhanger Alan Shearer Micah Richards Football Analysis Streaming Broadcasting Gary Neville Piers Morgan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers starting pitchers offer amazing relief, rest for bullpenThat could have been worse. Much worse. While Emmet Sheehan’s implosion Sunday forced the Dodgers to deploy six relievers in a 13-5 loss to the Angels, the surprise bullpen game shouldn’t have any …

Read more »

Health workers at the epicenter of Congo’s Ebola outbreak labor with little pay or restThere also has been widespread skepticism regarding the disease.

Read more »

Lionel Messi links up with Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed during International Friendly in College StationAn international football star and an American football star crossed paths in Aggieland over the weekend.

Read more »

9 New Movies Releasing in the Rest of 2026 (Ranked by Hype Level)After an exciting handful of months to kickoff 2026, the second half of the year is full of very exciting movies.

Read more »