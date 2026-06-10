The Rest is Football Debuts on Netflix as Podcast Wars Heat Up

Gary Lineker's new Netflix show 'The Rest is Football' launches in New York with a $14 million budget, aiming to dominate World Cup coverage with daily episodes and star guests.

Gary Lineker 's new Netflix show 'The Rest is Football' made its debut on Wednesday morning in New York City, marking a significant shift in how World Cup coverage is delivered.

The show, filmed in a swanky apartment overlooking Times Square, features Lineker alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, the trio known for their banter on the popular podcast. With a $14 million budget for 40 episodes, Netflix is betting big on the format as traditional broadcasters scale back their World Cup coverage. The show airs daily at 6am in the UK, aiming to capture the morning audience with a blend of analysis, humor, and exclusive access to star players.

From the opening moments, the familiar dynamic was on display: Shearer jokingly told Lineker he was no longer relevant since leaving the BBC, to which Lineker retorted that moving to Netflix was a step in the right direction. The set itself is impressive, with a plush orange sofa, a dart board, and table football, giving the feel of a breakfast chat show.

The trio discussed their England XIs, debated the role of Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers at No.10, and touched on the tournament's stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. The show also featured a brief segment on the controversy surrounding a Somali referee who was sent back from Miami Airport, but quickly returned to lighter topics.

While the banter was family-friendly apart from a few cuss words, the show is clearly positioning itself as a competitor in the podcast wars, taking on Gary Neville's 'Stick to Football' and Piers Morgan's 'World Cup Uncensored'. Netflix has no editorial control over the content, but the production value is high, with reporters embedded in top team camps.

The first episode had some technical issues, notably a blurry video feed from England reporter Rob Jones in Miami, but overall it provided a solid start. Upcoming guests include Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Harry Maguire, and Patrick Vieira, promising a mix of star power and insider insights. As Lineker's production company Goalhanger is named Britain's fastest-growing company, 'The Rest is Football' is poised to shape the daily narrative around this World Cup from a prime New York real estate location





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Gary Lineker Netflix The Rest Is Football World Cup Podcast Wars

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The Rest is Football Debuts on Netflix with Star Trio, Lavish Set and World Cup FocusGary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards launch their Netflix show 'The Rest is Football' from a swanky New York apartment, blending chat show vibes with sharp football analysis as they aim to dominate World Cup conversation ahead of podcast rivals.

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