An immigrant from Colombia reflects on becoming an American citizen and the duty to repay opportunities through service, including volunteering as a Spanish interpreter and serving as a Jewish chaplain in the U.S. Army.

I came to the United States from Colombia when I was 17 years old. I came to study, to prepare for the rabbinate, and to build a life in a country I knew mostly from a distance.

I knew why I had come, but not yet how many people and institutions would help make that life possible. Years later, I became an American citizen. By then, I had learned something important about gratitude: saying thank you is only the beginning. There are gifts too large to repay.

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How do we repay a country that gave us opportunities we did not have before? How do we repay teachers, neighbors, institutions, communities and strangers whose work made our own lives possible? We cannot. What we can do is decide what their gifts require of us.

During my years in New York, I volunteered in hospital emergency rooms as a Spanish interpreter. I did not think of this as an act of patriotism. I knew what it felt like to arrive somewhere without fully understanding the customs or the system surrounding you. If I could help another person feel less frightened and less alone, that seemed worth doing.

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Later, I served as a Jewish chaplain in the United States Army. For someone who had arrived here as an immigrant teenager, putting on the uniform carried a meaning I could not have imagined at 17. Those experiences taught me that gratitude becomes most meaningful when it moves from appreciation to responsibility. Jewish tradition has a phrase for gratitude:, “recognizing the good.

” I have always been struck by that emphasis on recognition. Before we can be grateful, we have to notice. Much of what sustains our lives becomes invisible precisely because it works. We drive on roads we did not build.

We rely on hospitals, schools, first responders and public institutions created by people we may never meet. We inherit freedoms secured by generations before us. We live within communities held together by countless acts of service that rarely make headlines. Familiarity can make all of this seem inevitable.

It is not. Thanksgiving gives us a national moment to notice again. But gratitude toward a country is more complicated than gratitude for a meal or a personal kindness. Nations are imperfect.

Their histories contain achievement and failure, generosity and injustice, moments of courage and moments that demand repentance. Gratitude does not require blindness to any of that. Nor does love of country require silence when it falls short of its ideals. In fact, the more deeply we value what a country promises, the more seriously we must take the work of fulfilling those promises.

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We repair what we value. We participate in what we hope to preserve. We challenge institutions because they matter. We serve our communities because we understand that citizenship is not merely something we possess.

It is something we practice. That practice can take many forms. It may mean volunteering at a hospital, serving on a local board, mentoring a young person, helping a neighbor, supporting a food pantry, or refusing to treat people with whom we disagree as enemies. None of these acts will appear on a monument.

Most will never be noticed. That is precisely the point. A healthy community is built less by grand declarations than by ordinary people who understand that belonging carries obligations. This Thanksgiving, many of us will gather around tables and name the things for which we are grateful.

That is worthwhile. But the more demanding question comes afterward: What will our gratitude cause us to do? I have lived in this country long enough to know that loving it does not mean believing it has fulfilled all its promises. It means believing those promises are worth the work they still require.

The best way to thank a country is not simply to praise what we have received. It is to help make that country more faithful to its promises for those who will come after us. This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: