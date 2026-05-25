The Resilience of Mark Little: A Story from The Hero Next Door

ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz discusses her new book and shares the inspiring story of Army Lieutenant Mark Little's bravery and recovery.

Martha Raddatz , a seasoned journalist with extensive experience covering the United States military for both NPR and ABC News, has released a new book titled 'The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose'.

In a detailed conversation with NPR's Steve Inskeep, Raddatz describes her role as a bridge between the civilian world and the military experience. She emphasizes that the soldiers serving in conflict zones are not distant figures but are ordinary people—the guys next door who might have been driving their children to school in a minivan just a few days before deployment.

Her book aims to humanize the veteran experience and highlight the profound strength and purpose found in those who serve their country. One of the most gripping narratives in the book is that of Mark Little, an Army second lieutenant whom Raddatz first met in 2007 during the conflict in Iraq. Mark's journey is marked by an incredible drive to lead and a refusal to be sidelined.

During his first major incident, his Humvee struck an improvised explosive device, resulting in a severe concussion. Despite medical orders to remain grounded, Mark's primary desire was to return to his men and his duties, illustrating the deep sense of responsibility felt by military leaders. Eventually, he returned to patrol. In a twist of fate, Mark decided that one of his subordinates was not mentally prepared for the mission and ordered him to stay behind.

Because of this decision, Mark shifted his seating position in the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the Humvee was struck by another explosive device, causing a catastrophic blast. Despite the intensity of the explosion, Mark's instincts as a leader took over immediately. Even as he struggled to move and realized that his lower legs had been traumatically amputated, he continued to bark orders to ensure his men were safe.

In a display of extraordinary willpower, he managed to push open a smoking hot door, drag himself from the wreckage, and apply a tourniquet to his own leg to prevent fatal blood loss. When Raddatz encountered him at the combat support hospital, she found a man who, despite having just suffered a life-altering injury, was joking with the nursing staff.

He humorously worried that his mother would be angry with him because he had told her his job was safe and that he was not in any danger. This stark contrast between the horror of his injuries and his charming, lighthearted demeanor left a lasting impression on Raddatz. The story of Mark Little does not end with tragedy but with triumph. Following his surgery and the receipt of a Purple Heart, Mark dedicated himself to the grueling process of rehabilitation.

He was determined to regain his independence and return to a productive life. Through the use of prosthetic limbs and sheer determination, he rushed through his recovery process. A defining moment of his journey occurred when he was promoted, standing tall on his prosthetic legs in front of the Iwo Jima Memorial. With the image of Marines raising the flag behind him, Mark's recovery became a symbol of the indomitable human spirit.

Raddatz uses Mark's story to illustrate the central theme of her book: that a catastrophic event does not have to be the worst day of one's life, provided there is the will to move forward





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