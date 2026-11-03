The Resident Leaves Netflix November 20 2026 Reducing Competition for HBO The Pitt

The Resident departs Netflix on November 20 2026 after streaming success. This move reduces rivals for HBO The Pitt which faces only Grey Anatomy for dominance.

Netflix is removing the popular medical drama The Resident from its platform on November 20 2026. This departure marks the end of a significant streaming era for the six-season Fox series. The exit reduces direct competition for HBO Max's The Pitt which premiered in 2025 and airs on HBO Max.

Streaming Departure Timeline Details

The Resident leaves its primary streaming home after nearly three years on the Netflix US platform. The series originally arrived in March 2024 following its cancellation by Fox. It quickly rose to the number two spot for most-watched series on Netflix. Viewers logged 1.18 billion minutes of total viewing time in under two months. This post-cancellation surge matched the record-breaking success of Suits in 2023. Many fans hoped Netflix would revive the show for a seventh season. Those hopes were not fulfilled as the show moves to Hulu and Disney+.

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HBO The Pitt Faces Less Rivalry

The Pitt has secured its position as a leading medical drama on HBO Max. Noah Wyle leads the cast as Dr. Michael Robby Robinavitch. He portrays a senior attending physician at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show airs in real time over 15-hour emergency room shifts. It has won back-to-back Primetime Emmy awards for best drama series. The show holds a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Medical professionals praise the series for clinical accuracy and systemic healthcare commentary. The Resident no longer serves as a major competitor for viewership on Netflix.

Clinical Authenticity Drives Success

Other medical dramas often rely on romantic storylines or cerebral mysteries. The Resident uses unconventional rule-breaking methods for Dr. Conrad Hawkins. Matt Czuchry plays the titular resident battling profit-driven hospital administration. The show was set at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta Georgia. The Pitt avoids preachy tones while addressing serious institutional issues. Its hook is simply authenticity in emergency room scenarios. This approach resonates strongly with audiences worldwide. The removal of The Resident leaves a clearer path for The Pitt dominance.

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Grey Anatomy Remains Sole Major Rival

Grey Anatomy remains the only significant medical drama competitor on Netflix. The Shondaland series has streamed on the platform for 17 years. Seasons 1 through 22 are currently available to stream. Season 23 airs on Thursdays at 10 PM ET on ABC. Next-day streaming occurs on Hulu for current episodes. Netflix expects to receive season 23 in June 2027. This timing is approximately one month after the season finale. Grey Anatomy is not expected to leave Netflix anytime soon. The Pitt maintains a strong position against this long-standing series.

Industry Impact and Future Outlook

Netflix canceled its own attempt at a The Pitt replacement named Pulse after one season. This cancellation left The Pitt as the sole new medical drama hit on HBO Max. The Resident departure shifts the streaming landscape further in favor of HBO content. Viewers must now choose between established classics and new authentic dramas. The shift highlights the enduring value of medical institutional narratives. Audiences continue to engage deeply with high-stakes hospital environments. The Resident moves to Disney+ and Hulu for future viewing. The Pitt continues to define the genre on HBO Max.