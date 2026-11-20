Developed by ex-Saab engineers in complete secrecy, the entire NEVS Emily GT project is up for grabs.

The entire Emily GT electric car project, including four prototypes and a test mule, is for sale. Developed in secrecy by ex-Saab engineers, the Emily GT was envisioned as a next-generation EV with in-wheel motors.

I don’t really know why, but I’ve always been fascinated by Saab, the ill-fated Swedish car manufacturer. Maybe it’s because it was always a little left-field, even when it was part of General Motors, or maybe I liked the cars’ design.

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In any case, the Saab car brand has been dead for precisely a decade, but now an auction is selling off a unique piece of automotive history that has deep ties to the now-defunct marque.project, which surfaced in 2023 after being developed in secrecy for half a decade, is being auctioned off in Sweden by Klaravik. The lot includes a working mule prototype, bodies, parts, accessories, drawings, and four complete Emily GT prototypes, which are billed as the only ones that will ever be available on the open market.

Developed by ex-Saab engineers who worked at NEVS, the company that picked up the pieces after the storied automaker’s bankruptcy in 2012, the Emily GT was envisioned as a next-generation electric model with four in-wheel motors and a driving range of up to 600 miles, courtesy of a high-voltage battery that could, in theory, top out at 175 kilowatt-hours. According to technical drawings obtained byWireless charging at up to 11 kW was also in the cards, and no fewer than four body styles, including a shooting brake, a sporty sedan, a two-door coupe, and a cabriolet.

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The four electric motors, developing a combined 490 horsepower, enabled a quite sophisticated torque vectoring system, leading to great road manners. However, none of it materialized. NEVS never had the cash to move forward with the project, and now all of the pieces are being sold off.

“For us, this is a historic event, and I believe many Saab fans feel the same way,” said Nina Selander, CEO of NEVS. “Despite only ever being built as a handful of prototypes, the Emily GT has achieved iconic status. That says a lot about the fascination with the car. By making the sale available in this way, we hope to attract car enthusiasts all over the world whose hearts beat for Saab.

” For the right buyer, it’s the perfect starter kit for a new car company, but it won’t come cheap. According to the Swedish local newspaper, the starting bid will be roughly $1.5 million , and the auction house is not splitting the lot’s components into individual pieces. Everything is bundled into a single lot, so whoever has the highest bid goes home with everything.

Separately, Klaravik is auctioning off the world’s only NEVS Sango, a prototype of a self-driving vehicle designed for public transport that never materialized. Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer DeliveryGenesis Is Finally Getting Into The U.S. Hybrid Market