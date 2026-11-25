Korean actress Shin Mina, who plays Empress Navier, also shared her experiences of filming in Europe and thoughts on why the show is such a huge hit.

Ties That Bind Program Returns To Busan Through Partnerships With ACFM, KOFIC & Japan’s VIPO, who plays Empress Navier in the show, talked to Deadline about her experiences of playing the role and shared her thoughts on why the show is such a huge success.

She also shared some tips on what viewers could look out for in the final two episodes, which are dropping on Disney+ andhas been a breakout hit in Korea and internationally, becoming the most viewed local original premiere of all time on Disney+ globally, just three days after its launch on November 3. Premiere views increased worldwide around 40% between its first and second weeks of streaming, with Latin America leading as the fastest-growing region, with views increasing by 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA at 39% and the U.S. at 37%.

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, the story revolves around Empress Navier and her dignified response when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Kingdom, takes a slave girl as a concubine and suggests marrying her. While keeping her composure, Navier becomes closer to Crown Prince Heinrey, who can take the form of a magical bird.

At the end of episode eight, we saw Navier inform her husband that would she accompany the Prince to the Western Kingdom to attend his coronation as king following his father’s death. This was Shin’s first time playing an Empress in a romantasy epic, although she found some common ground with characters she’s played before: “I’ve appeared in a period drama before,, a fantasy-infused historical series, but I played a ghost in that one, so it was a very different experience from a traditional historical drama,” she tells Deadline.

“This time, even though the setting is an imaginary era, playing a character with a symbolic status in a world with social classes felt new to me. Above all, I loved that Navier’s dignity, strength, and wisdom are at the heart of the story. And I thought she was an incredibly proactive and appealing character, since in the end she chooses to remarry on her own terms.

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” Shin admits she also got a kick out of wearing so many different styles of dresses. While Korean period dramas are usually filmed in traditional Hanbok,uses European-style costumes and sets and was filmed in castles and palaces in Germany and the Czech Republic.

“I wore so many dresses and tried so many different hairstyles. I kept thinking, ‘when will I ever get to film in dresses this gorgeous again? ’ so I enjoyed every moment while acting. Of course, the costumes weren’t always comfortable,” Shin laughs.

But while she plays an Empress in a fantasy setting in the series, Shin says Navier is not so different to characters she’s played before: “There are seeds of love in Navier’s heart, too. As they slowly sprout, she realizes how she truly feels and chooses a new love. I think those emotional shifts, and the moments of facing love, connect with the characters in other romance projects I’ve played.

” On the huge success of the show, Shin says the popularity of the original webtoon meant that audiences around the world were looking forward to the adaptation, but that also put a lot of pressure on the cast and crew.

“We knew many people were looking forward to the drama, but I’m sure some were also worried about a live-action adaptation,” Shin says. “So I was really curious how this new challenge would be received. “When we started filming, I was worried about whether I could quickly immerse myself in this unfamiliar setting. But after shooting a few episodes, those concerns disappeared naturally.

At some point, I was completely focused on the story unfolding within that world.

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“Just as the cast did, viewers got immersed in this world and its characters faster than I expected, which was surprising and made me very grateful. I never imagined the drama would be loved this much. ” She says that, in particular, fans are cheering on the character of Empress Navier.

“I think people relate to the situation Navier is in. She may look strong and cold on the outside, but she cares deeply for her people and shows warmth toward the imperial maids and Queen. I’m grateful that viewers understand and empathize not only with her human side, but also with the responsibility of living as the perfect empress and the pressure that comes with it.

” Shin adds that she enjoyed filming in Europe, and that shooting in real castles helped her get into character: “Being able to film in places steeped in another country’s culture and history felt very new to me. Wearing gorgeous dresses and filming in such exotic locations actually helped me become even more immersed in the world of the series.

” As for tonight’s finale, Shin doesn’t want to drop any spoilers, but has this to say: “I hope viewers will watch the finale wondering what the Eastern Empire will look like without Empress Navier. I also hope you’ll cheer on Navier’s future after making a new choice, the future of the Western Kingdom, and the future she will build together with Heinrey.

“Navier has always lived with genuine care for the Eastern Empire and its people. So I’d love for viewers to pay attention to what she feels as she leaves her homeland and chooses a new life, and to the emotions of someone standing at the start of a new beginning. ”is directed by Cho Suwon and adapted for screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol.

Ju Jihoon plays Emperor Sovieshu, with Lee Jongsuk playing Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung as the slave girl Rashta. We first got a glimpse of how big the show would become at this year’s Busan International Film Festival, which premiered the first three episodes to packed theaters. So far the producers are keeping mum on whether there will be a second season, but that looks like something the fans are hoping for.