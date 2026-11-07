‘The Remarried Empress’ Becomes Most-Viewed Local Original Premiere Ever on Disney+ and Hulu

Korean fantasy romance ‘The Remarried Empress’ tops Disney+ and Hulu’s local original premieres and ranks No. 1 in more than 50 markets.

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Based on views across the three days after its Nov. 3 launch, it is the biggest premiere ever for a local original on the platforms worldwide. The series is also the No. 1 Korean title premiere in more than 50 markets. These include the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Chile, France, Spain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

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‘Drummer Boy’ Review: Love, Family and Revolution Conflict at Musket’s Point in a Swoony Period Musical The show had been slated to bow on Nov. 4. Disney+ instead released it a day ahead of schedule as a gesture of gratitude to its fanbase. The show is adapted from the Naver Webtoon series of the same name. It centers on Empress Navier and Emperor Sovieshu, rulers of the Eastern Empire, whose marriage starts to crack as tensions mount across their realm.

Things unravel when Sovieshu falls for Rashta, an escaped slave, and goes to extreme lengths to win her over. Navier refuses to give up her dignity. She agrees to what the emperor wants, as long as she is free to wed Heinrey, crown prince of the rival Western Kingdom. The fallout puts the entire empire at risk as Navier fights to take back her power.

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Shin Mina plays Navier, with Ju Jihoon as Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk as Heinrey and Lee Seyoung as Rashta. Cho Suwon directs from a screen adaptation by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol. Anticipation for the series had been running high.

Preview screenings at the Busan International Film Festival sold out, and the payoff trailer racked up 13 million views across YouTube and social platforms within 48 hours. The source webtoon has drawn close to 3 billion views since it first came out. The first four episodes are streaming now. Two more will arrive each Wednesday starting Nov. 11, leading up to the finale on Nov. 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

Outside the U.S., Hulu operates as an entertainment banner within Disney+. In the U.S., subscribers on bundle plans can access Hulu programming without leaving the Disney+ app.

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